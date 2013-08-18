life support
- MusicC-Knight Of The Dove Shack On Life Support After StrokeC-Knight is currently fighting for his life in the hospital.By Cole Blake
- LifeAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Organs To Be DonatedThough she was pronounced legally dead on Friday, her body was placed on life support until they found a match for her organs. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureFather Of 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Speaks Out After His Son Was Trampled At Astroworld Festival“I'm not ready to lose my boy at all. We still got a bunch of living to do,” Treston Blount said.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDMX In "Dire" Condition As Kids Arrive To Visit Him In ICU: ReportSome of DMX's children have arrived to visit the rapper at the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Friday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDMX Is Still On Life Support, Contrary To Previous ReportsDMX's attory rescinds his previous statement on the rapper's condition, confirming that he is still on life support.By Joshua Robinson
- SocietyWrong Man Taken Off Life Support After Misidentification By Chicago PDChicago Police are now facing a lawsuit after misidentifying the family member.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton Dead At The Age Of 51R.I.P. John Singleton.By Aron A.
- MusicHip-Hop Pays Respects To John Singleton & His LegacySnoop Dogg, Juicy J, Chance The Rapper and more pay homage to John Singleton. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton To Be Taken Off Life Support TodayPrayers for John Singletons family. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton Allegedly Still On Life Support, Despite ReportsDespite earlier reports suggesting otherwise, John Singleton is currently in a medically induced coma. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I.'s Sister Precious Harris Passes AwayR.I.P. Precious Harris.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Has Reportedly Been Shot, Found "Without A Pulse"XXXTentacion has reportedly been shot; his current condition is unknown.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death Of Her Assistant: ReportLorena “Patty” Hernandez will soon be taken off of life support.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMan Shot In The Head On Facebook Live While Messing Around With A GunThis all went down for his friends and family to witness in real time. By David Saric
- MusicRick Ross Is Not On Life Support, Fat Trel SaysFat Trel says Rick Ross is in better condition than what was reported.By Aron A.
- MusicRick Ross Has Reportedly Been Placed On A Life Support MachineA new development on Rick Ross' medical situation has been released. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRaz-B's Coma Was A Hoax According To His ManagerRaz-B's manager says the reports of the singer being in a coma and on life support are false.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRaz-B On Life Support After Bottle Attack [Update: Raz-B Is Off Life Support & Stable]Raz B, of former R&B group B2K, is currently in a coma in China.By Kevin Goddard