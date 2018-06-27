David Saric
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Requested Her "Scream 2" Death To Be The "Most Horrific" In Film HistoryThe death scene sure was memorable. By David Saric
- EntertainmentTrayvon Martin Docuseries Premiering July 30th On Paramount NetworkMark your calendars, folks. By David Saric
- SocietyAmerican Pride Hits An Historic New Low According To New StudyThe American people are not as chipper as they used to be. By David Saric
- EntertainmentGuy Pearce Admits Kevin Spacey Got "Handsy" On Set Of "L.A. Confidential"Spacey's inappropriate behaviour involved his co-stars. By David Saric
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber's Car Breaks Down While On A Date With Hailey BaldwinBieber and Baldwin's romantic rendezvous was interrupted. By David Saric
- SocietyWalmart Faces Boycott Threats Due To Donald Trump Impeachment T-ShirtsShoppers are not too pleased with the retail juggernaut. By David Saric
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Faces Three New Sexual Assault Charges, Could Spend Life In PrisonThings keep getting worse for the disgraced Hollywood exec. By David Saric
- MusicJoe Jackson Will Receive Public & Private Memorial ServicesThe music legend's legacy will be honoured by his family and the general public alike. By David Saric
- LifeInstagram Plans To Make Stories Even More InteractiveThe app is constantly updating itself. By David Saric
- EntertainmentMoviePass' Parent Company Asks For $1.2 Billion To Stay In BusinessThe subscription service has hit a financial rough patch. By David Saric
- EntertainmentTessa Thompson Shoots Down Janelle Monáe Romance RumoursThompson is setting the record straight. By David Saric
- MusicJamie Foxx Spotted Clubbing Amid Katie Holmes Breakup RumoursFoxx kept a relatively low profile. By David Saric
- EntertainmentMichelle Wolf Compares Ivanka Trump To HerpesThe comedienne isn't holding her opinions back. By David Saric
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Blames Kardashians For Ruining Her Potential Career With Lifetime TVChyna continues to drag her ex-boyfriend and his family. By David Saric
- SocietyNYPD Questions Two Officers For Not Helping Prevent Bronx Teen's DeathThey need some answers. By David Saric
- EntertainmentDonald Trump Thinks NFL Ratings Plunge Is Because He's More "Exciting" To WatchThe POTUS claims responsibility without feeling any remorse. By David Saric
- Entertainment"BoJack Horseman" Season 5 Release Date AnnouncedNetflix provides an exclusive sneak peak. By David Saric
- SocietyImmigration Attorney Confesses To Stealing Identities Of Immigrants To Embezzle $190,000As if things couldn't get any worse for the Immigration Customs Enforcement. By David Saric
- LifeApple & Samsung Have Settled Their 7-Year Patent Infringement ConflictThe two tech giants have come to an agreement. By David Saric
- EntertainmentWalt Disney World's New Toy Story Land Will Captivate Fans Of The Iconic Film SeriesGet ready to immerse yourself in this all-encompassing fantasia. By David Saric
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Star Kristian Nairn Did Not Like Ed Sheeran's Season 7 CameoNarin echoes fans' sentiments about Sheeran's guest appearance. By David Saric
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Admits Graves' Disease Has "Completely Changed" Her LifeThe talk show host is opening up about her health struggles. By David Saric
- EntertainmentTracy Morgan Gives Emotional Message To His Younger Self About Drug AddictionThe funnyman gets serious. By David Saric
- EntertainmentLeonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Are Hollywood Hippies In New Quentin Tarantino FilmThe actors reunite with Quentin Tarantino. By David Saric
- LifeBudweiser Links Up With Burger King To Revive Iconic "Whassup" AdYou'd be hard pressed to find a better combination than beer and burgers. By David Saric
- LifeApple Introduces Screen Time Feature To Help Curb Time Spent On iPhonesThe tech giant is joining Google and Facebook in showcasing hours spent on their services/products. By David Saric
- EntertainmentPornhub Will Soon Accept Tron & ZenCash CryptocurrenciesThe company is expanding their payment options. By David Saric