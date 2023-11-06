C-Knight Of The Dove Shack On Life Support After Stroke

C-Knight is currently fighting for his life in the hospital after suffering a stroke, according to a new report from TMZ. Knight's father, George Lee Washington Blount Jr., told the outlet that his son was hospitalized as a result of a scary blood sugar level stemming from diabetes in October. He had been receiving dialysis and suffered a stroke.

C-Knight also apparently went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped. Doctors needed to resuscitate him and put him on life support at that point. In the time since, he's been unresponsive, and medical staff have detected no signs of progress. The family is currently waiting on a crucial MRI scan that will determine whether there is any brain activity. They remain hopeful as they wait; however, if the worst-case scenario comes to be, they plan to keep him on life support for the time being as they decide on future plans.

C-Knight Performs At Summertime In The LBC Festival

LONG BEACH, CA - AUGUST 05: Rapper C-Knight of The Dove Shack performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC festival on August 5, 2017 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

C-Knight and the rest of The Dove Shack were active in the 1990s and 2000s, releasing two albums in that time. The group first popped onto the music scene on "This Is the Shack" on Warren G's album Regulate…G Funk Era. They later dropped their debut of the same name, This Is the Shack, in 1995 and their sophomore effort, Reality Has Got Me Tied Up, over a decade later in 2006. Check out their biggest hit, "Summertime In The LBC," below. The song peaked at 56 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Revisit The Dove Shack's "Summertime In The LBC"

Dove Shack member Bo-Roc called for fans to keep Knight in their prayers in a post on Instagram, last month. He wrote at the time: "He's the founder of the Dove Shack and the reason I had the opportunity to make #summertimeinthelbc for the world so please please send him positive energy and healing prayers." Be on the lookout for further updates on C-Knight's health on HotNewHipHop.

