Young M.A. Feared For Her Life Amid Health Scare

Earlier this year, Young M.A. revealed to fans that she had been hospitalized for some unspecified health concerns. For obvious reasons, the revelation managed to spark concern among her fans. She later provided them with an eagerly-anticipated update on her Instagram Story, assuring supporters that she was in a far better place than before. "I know I’ve been low-key," Young M.A. began. "Long story short, basically, it's a small setback."

"Unfortunately, I made. a lot of wrong decisions in my life. You know, [they're] starting to catch up with [me]. So, I just want y'all to know, besides all that I'm actually doing much better," she continued. "I've been getting well. I've been very much sober. I don't want to specifically go into detail. Because I really want to bring y'all on my journey." Now, the Brooklyn-born performer has shed some light on her journey of overcoming the health scare. She shared a new photo with fans on Instagram yesterday, hinting at the severity of what she was going through previously.

Young M.A.'s Health Struggles

The post includes a photo of the 31-year-old looking healthy but serious, as she sits in the passenger seat of a car. "Survived some sh*t I thought I would die from [white heart emoji]," her caption reads. The vulnerable revelation has left fans rooting for Young M.A. more than ever, and praising her for how far she's come in recent months.

Back in April, Young M.A. teased a new documentary she has on the way, which she says will detail her health journey. "I'm dropping some new music of course," she also said, "So, stay in tune." She went on to assure fans that her treatments were successful, adding that she's looking "forward to the future." What do you think of Young M.A.'s recent Instagram post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Young M.A.

