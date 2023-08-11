Scar Lip Wants A Follow Back From Young M.A.

Scar Lip and Young M.A. linked up backstage at 50 Cent’s performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center earlier this week. The duo appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and posing for photos together. In a new clip, Scar Lip is even heard telling Young M.A. to “Follow [her] back on Instagram,” as she exits the room. The 31-year-old New Yorker simply laughs at the request.

Young M.A. wasn’t merely there to watch the show, however. 50 Cent welcomed her to the stage partway through the show. She performed her 2017 Herstory hit “OOOUUU,” and fans went wild. Attendees were happy to see Young M.A. back in good health following her recent hospitalization. Earlier this year, she revealed to fans that she had been in treatment for some unspecified health conditions. She later took to social media to give provide followers with an update, though she left most details out.

Scar Lip And Young M.A. Link Up At 50 Cent Show

“Unfortunately, I made. a lot of wrong decisions in my life. You know, [they’re] starting to catch up with [me]. So, I just want y’all to know, besides all that I’m actually doing much better,” she explained. “I’ve been getting well,” she added, “I’ve been very much sober. I don’t want to specifically go into detail. Because I really want to bring y’all on my journey.” Scar Lip, on the other hand, has been on her come up as of late, recently signing to Epic Records. Her career took off after her 2022 single “Glizzy Gobbler” went viral on TikTok, capturing the attention of countless listeners.

The 22-year-old has already received co-signs from the likes of Swizz Beatz, Boosie Badazz, and even Cardi B. Earlier this summer, she opened up about how much of an inspiration Cardi has been for her. “I love her so much,” she told DJ Vlad. “She started from the bottom and raised her way to the top, [and] anybody that feels a way about that…you’re just weird. Everybody starts from the bottom. How could you not be inspired?”

