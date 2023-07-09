Eddie Morris, aka Scorpio, is a music legend. Also known as Mr. Ness, he was an original member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, one of the most influential groups in music history. Scorpio was recruited to the group by Flash himself. However, Scorpio would leave with Melle Mel after Flash sued their record company for unpaid royalties from “White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)”. Scorpio would work closely with Grandmaster Melle Mel, including the release of 1997’s Right Now.

In 2022, Scorpio reflected on “The Message”, arguably the biggest hit of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. “I think one of the important things about that song is it just have us trusting in things that we didn’t trust in sometimes. Like with music, you gotta get out of your own ego. Because realistically, we hated that song. We couldn’t stand that song. We didn’t think that it had no reality to us, but thank God Ms. Robinson had the better vision. Thinking, because we was coming from the Bronx, that it’ll match better versus putting it with somebody else, or whatever the case may be. So just trusting in other people was the biggest lesson. We don’t have all of the answers. No artists have all of the answers.” Now he’s giving his flowers to the next generation of hp-hop.

Scorpio Shouts Out Ice Spice And Scar Lip

“Everybody is doing their thing, females taking over,” Scorpio said in a 4th of July video. “Big up to all the sisters out there in the Bronx—Ice Spice, Scar Lip, all of them—even if it’s not your style of music, they gettin’ up out the mud, so we gotta salute.” Obviously, Spice and Scar are two of the biggest names in the game right now. Spice broke out with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Bikini Bottom” in 2022. She’s followed that up with three top-10 singles this year – “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” [#3), “Princess Diana” [#4), and “Barbie World” (#7). Furthermore, she is a must-have on any festival setlist and is most recently coming off a performance at Wireless in London.

Meanwhile, Scar Lip isn’t quite at the same level of hype as Ice Spice but is gaining that popularity fast. Like Spice and “Munch”, Scar saw her song “Glizzy Gobbler” go viral on TikTok. That led to a record deal with Epic Records. She then kicked off 2023 with another breakout single, “This Is New York”. The most recent news out of her camp is that she might have a collab with Cardi B in the works. 2023 has been a huge year for women in rap, but there is still a lot of fierce backlash towards their inclusion. However, messages of support from the likes of legends like Scorpio go a long way to helping rectify that.

[via]