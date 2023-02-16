women in rap
- MusicRocky Badd Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Rocky Badd's journey in the music industry and the factors contributing to her net worth in 2024. Dive into the rapper's success.By Jake Skudder
- MusicOcean x Kung Fu "WGFU" Mixtape Ft. Trina, Jeremih, Calboy, & KB MikeAfter a successful run on Future's One Big Party Tour, these sister femcees deliver their latest project, "WGFU."By Erika Marie
- MusicEnchanting Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Enchanting's rise in hip-hop, her early life, and how she amassed a net worth of $500,000 by 2024. Dive into her musical journey.By Jake Skudder
- MusicLadies First: Cheryl "Salt" James Talks Hip Hop's 50th & What She Wants To See From Future FemceesExclusive: Rap royalty Cheryl "Salt" James from Salt-N-Pepa helped revolutionize women's voices in the culture. She spoke with us about women like Sparky Dee and MC Lyte who have always been supportive, and shared advice about not letting the industry become a trap.By Erika Marie
- MusicRubi Rose: The Rising Star Making Waves In RapRubi Rose is a bucket of surprises, achieving stardom through her looks, and maintaining it through her raw, rap talent.By Demi Phillips
- MusicCardi B's Influence On This Generation's Women In RapCardi B is ensuring that there’s enough rap love to go around where the ladies are concerned.By Demi Phillips
- MusicScorpio Hypes Up Ice Spice And Scar LipScorpio is respecting the new generation of hip-hop.By Ben Mock
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Compares Cardi B To Jay-Z & DrakeCharlamagne Tha God praises Cardi B for uplifting up-and-coming women in hip-hop. By Aron A.
- MusicFlyana Boss: The Viral Dynamic Femcee Rap DuoFlyana Boss, a viral Rap duo from Detroit and Dallas, is shaking up the music scene and placing themselves as Hip Hop's next superstars.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentThe Rise of Women's Empowerment In Hip-HopFrom the bold days of Salt-n-Pepa and Queen Latifah to the modern landscape of woman in hip-hop, the past 50 years have a constant battle to disrupt persisting stereotypes. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentMegan Thee Stallion's Most Streamed SongsMegan Thee Stallion's reign is far from over, and we're taking a look at some of her favorite tracks.By Paul Barnes
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Says The First Female Rapper She Heard Besides Her Mom Was Lil KimWomen in Rap are dominating the culture, and Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, and more examine lady lyricists on"RapCaviar Presents."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBlueface Says Female Rappers Have Sex For A Feature "At Some Point"According to him, "at some point," women in the Rap game who want a feature from a man must have sex with him.By Erika Marie
- MusicMissy Elliott Reveals Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Diddy, Salt-N-Pepa Mentored HerThe hitmaker also says her admiration of Salt-N-Pepa was the reasons she wanted to be a rapper.By Erika Marie