At 25, Rubi Rose is many things to her wide and diverse fanbase. She’s a rapper, a video model, an influencer, and a businesswoman. A whirlwind of talent has marked her rise to fame over the years. Backed by her determination, Rubi Rose has fought not just to get her name out there but to ensure the world notices her versatility.

Today, putting an artist like Rubi Rose into a box is hard. She’s also adamant about not being referred to as “just a pretty face.” Her music packs a punch and showcases her tough and feminist persona, but her delivery on the mic makes her a truly special breed. It also earned her a spot on XXL’s 2021 Freshman Class list.

Early Days

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 06: Rapper Rubi Rose is seen backstage during night one of the Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit Gen Z concert at the Tabernacle on May 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

Rubi was born Rubi Rose Benton in Lexington, Kentucky, on October 2, 1997. She is a first-generation Eritrean and has two sisters. The rapper was very involved in sports growing up and was a cheerleader and a track star. She moved to Atlanta with her mother and sisters when she was still in high school. She studied political science at Georgia State University.

While speaking with Nylon, Rubi Rose revealed that it was the move to the ATL that ignited the musical bug in her. “After I moved to Atlanta is when I tapped into doing music. I came to ATL my junior year of high school. It was a really big culture shock, but I loved it,” she said. “I love the culture. I loved my people: our food, our music, our aesthetic, everything. So it was a pretty easy and natural switch. Super welcoming.”

Musical Breakthrough

On October 31 in 2016, Migos released the music video for their acclaimed single, “Bad and Boujee.” Rubi Rose starred as the main model in the video, instantly shooting her to fame. After an additional year and a half of modeling, Rubi Rose began to release her own music. Later, in 2019, her single “Big Mouth” became a hit, which led to her signing with L.A. Reid’s HitCo label. Her star continued to rise following a cameo in the music video for Cardi B’s chart-topper, “WAP.” By this time, Rubi Rose had solidified her joint recognition as a rapper and a video model.

On Christmas Day in 2020, Rubi Rose released her highly anticipated debut mixtape, For The Streets. She enlisted popular artists Future and PARTYNEXTDOOR for the sexy party number “Whole Lotta Liquor.” Six months after For The Streets hit the airwaves, the rapper scored a major career high when she was tapped as a member of XXL’s 2021 Freshman Class alongside Flo Milli, DDG, Coi Leray, and others.

Rap Style

Rubi Rose’s music is defined by sleekly written flows and aggressive, sexual delivery. She credits Nicki Minaj as her primary musical influence. She’s also showered great love on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their influence on today’s women in rap. Musically, Rubi Rose’s lyrics revolve around sexuality and empowerment. She has an unapologetic attitude when in front of the mic, and not just in the studio, too. Her live performances, particularly her Rolling Loud Miami set, proved her ability to move the crowd.

Other Ventures

Besides the music, Rubi Rose is an active personality on social media. Her follower count on Instagram enjoys a steady rise and currently sits at over 4.6 million. She also credits her ex-boyfriend at the time for encouraging her to sign up on OnlyFans. She has over a million likes and continues to share personal moments and even previews new music for her subscribers.

Speaking with MEFeater, Rubi Rose shared how the platform changed her life exponentially. “I also upload snippets of my music before it comes out, unreleased things, behind the scenes, me recording music videos, or me in the studio with people,” she said. “It’s cool that I can tie all of it in and make money off of it and use the money to support my music endeavors.”

The Future Of Rubi Rose

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: (Editorial Use Only) Rubi Rose performs on stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

While she’s blown up greatly since the 2020s, Rubi Rose is still very much on the rise. As she continues building her fanbase, she quickly becomes a rap girl to watch. All eyes are still on the star, as she is expected to release her debut album soon.

[via] [via]