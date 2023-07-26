female rappers
- MusicRemy Ma Says Female Rap Unity Started With Her, But Fans Aren't Buying ItMany wondered where this female rap unity was when she was embroiled in a pretty heavy beef with Nicki Minaj.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRocky Badd Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Rocky Badd's journey in the music industry and the factors contributing to her net worth in 2024. Dive into the rapper's success.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBeyoncé Best Bars: 7 Times The Superstar Flexed Her Rap SkillsQueen Bey has held her own rapping alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z.By Demi Phillips
- MusicTrina Gives Beyonce Her Flowers And Acknowledges Her Contributions To Female RapTrina explains how Beyonce opened doors for female rappers.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNicki Minaj Expresses Love For Female Rappers As Artists & People, Blasts SpotifyThe Trinidadian MC also had Roman on her Joe Budden interview, who mocked folks who think she's only successful when others don't drop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBlueface Announces New Rap Game Show With Zeus, Winner Gets Big PayoutOne lucky femcee will get a $1 million deal courtesy of the rapper's MILF Music label and the TV-based Zeus Network. Want to audition?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWho Is D'Nerro? Nelly's New Girl GroupMeet the rising stars of Nelly’s label Derrty Ent. By Demi Phillips
- MusicMC Lyte's "Eyes On This" LP Turns 34On her second album, MC Lyte proved she could lyrically hang with big dogs. By Demi Phillips
- MusicDoja Cat Shatters Spotify Record With This New AchievementHer recent sling of new singles for her upcoming album "Scarlet" poised the Los Angeles native as a femcee leader in the game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAsian Doll Makes A Bold Claim About Backing Nicki MinajIt is safe to say Asian Doll is not the first of her generation to endorse Nicki. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCardi B Thinks People Get Backlash For Liking Her, Speaks On Female CollabsThe Bronx MC addressed her fake haters and also spoke on how unique and special each player in the femcee field is right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Praises Female Rappers: "They’re Doing Some Of The Most Exciting [Stuff]"J. Cole recently discussed the state of hip-hop with Kevin Hart.By Cole Blake
- TVNicki Minaj & Missy Elliott's Exclusion In Netflix's "Ladies First" Docuseries ExplainedFans were understandably upset that Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott didn't appear in the trailer for Netflix's "Ladies First: A Story Of Women In Hip-Hop." By Aron A.