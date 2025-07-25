Joe Budden and the crew naturally get into debates on their podcast and this time; they made arguments for who they think is the greatest femcee ever. The host got things started, giving the crown to Foxy Brown. She's got an incredibly respectable resume, with hit albums such as Ill Na Na and Broken Silence.

Moreover, she's earned the respect of many male rappers. From work with Nas, JAY-Z, Havoc, and Method Man, her braggadocious and fiery style was highly sought after in the late 90s. However, Joe Budden's co-hosts checked him pretty quickly, arguing that not saying Nicki Minaj is the G.O.A.T., "is crazy."

They threw out her abilities to pen hits and have sharp lyrics, both of which they think are what put her over the top of Foxy. However, Joe combated, making sure that everyone knows he means "rapping only." But even still, the rest of the panel couldn't get there.

Overall, most of the conversation was locked in on Nicki and Brown. But names like Jean Grae, Lauryn Hill, Rah Digga, Lil' Kim, and Rapsody were also thrown into the mix. For many, Hill is up there on the list for her one classic solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Of course, her time with the Fugees can also not be ignored.

Joe Budden Podcast

The Joe Budden Podcast was even saying if they were including her in the conversation, she would be the best to do it. They decided not to though, potentially for being more of singer in their eyes? That's purely speculation though as no one explained why.

Things eventually got back to Foxy, who Joe admits he's got an affinity for. But he did admit that JAY-Z maybe had a lot to do with her writing and lyrics. The same issue came up for Lil' Kim, who gets some points taken away for collaborating with Biggie Smalls.

Ultimately, the crew appeared to come to a consensus on the Mount Rushmore of female spitters. Joe brought Lauryn back in, while then listing off Foxy, Nicki, and Kim in there.