Joe Budden Podcast Passionately Debates Who's The Greatest Female Rapper Ever

BY Zachary Horvath 834 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
"The Joe Budden Podcast" got into a friendly debate over the top femcee. However, they did reach a consensus on a Mount Rushmore.

Joe Budden and the crew naturally get into debates on their podcast and this time; they made arguments for who they think is the greatest femcee ever. The host got things started, giving the crown to Foxy Brown. She's got an incredibly respectable resume, with hit albums such as Ill Na Na and Broken Silence.

Moreover, she's earned the respect of many male rappers. From work with Nas, JAY-Z, Havoc, and Method Man, her braggadocious and fiery style was highly sought after in the late 90s. However, Joe Budden's co-hosts checked him pretty quickly, arguing that not saying Nicki Minaj is the G.O.A.T., "is crazy."

They threw out her abilities to pen hits and have sharp lyrics, both of which they think are what put her over the top of Foxy. However, Joe combated, making sure that everyone knows he means "rapping only." But even still, the rest of the panel couldn't get there.

Overall, most of the conversation was locked in on Nicki and Brown. But names like Jean Grae, Lauryn Hill, Rah Digga, Lil' Kim, and Rapsody were also thrown into the mix. For many, Hill is up there on the list for her one classic solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Of course, her time with the Fugees can also not be ignored.

Read More: Air Jordan From 1 To 14, Ranked

Joe Budden Podcast

The Joe Budden Podcast was even saying if they were including her in the conversation, she would be the best to do it. They decided not to though, potentially for being more of singer in their eyes? That's purely speculation though as no one explained why.

Things eventually got back to Foxy, who Joe admits he's got an affinity for. But he did admit that JAY-Z maybe had a lot to do with her writing and lyrics. The same issue came up for Lil' Kim, who gets some points taken away for collaborating with Biggie Smalls.

Ultimately, the crew appeared to come to a consensus on the Mount Rushmore of female spitters. Joe brought Lauryn back in, while then listing off Foxy, Nicki, and Kim in there.

It's certainly a tough conversation, and they didn't even mention Missy Elliott anywhere!

Read More: Kanye, Kendrick, & Kevin Gates: God, Grit, And The Gospel Of Rap

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.5K
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening Music Joe Budden Claims He Has A Better Mixtape Discography Than Lil Wayne & 50 Cent 6.2K
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening Music Joe Budden Supports Nicki Minaj By Taking A Trip To Gag City 745
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time 4.4K
Comments 0