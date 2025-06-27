The Joe Budden Podcast is known to address trending topics, even if it pertains to individuals on the cast and/or Joe Budden himself. The format does not change as the group addressed Joe Budden allegedly accidently exposing his Patreon earnings on social media.

The screen short shared on social media revealed that the former rapper's Patreon channel has over 155,000 members, attributing to over 30 million views. While covered up, it's revealed that the podcast's bonus page has made allegedly $931,000 in revenue.

Although his co-hosts would laugh at the situation, it would be addressed if Budden's purposely meant to share the intake number to followers. It was revealed that JBP co-host Ish called up Joe Budden to remove the screen shot from social media.

Budden's reson behind sharing the Patreon numbers stem from Internet chatter, but being hasty resulted in him not cropping out the other numbers outside of the viewership. When asked why did made the post, he said, "My moment of excitement, I said to Ian, yo, do me a favor, big dog, on a FaceTime. Hey, blackout all this other shit. I need to hit that $ 30 million on him."

Joe Budden Patreon

Melyssa Ford admitted to reaching out to management after the screen shot went public. "I did say something, but off-camera... Ian (Schwartzman)" Ford said.

Fellow co-host Marc Lamont Hill followed Melyssa Ford with a hilarious comment about talking to his agent. Hill said to Joe, "I was gonna call you to take it down... I called my agent instead... By the time we got off the phone, an hour had passed... He'll tell you all about it."

The discussion would end with Joe appreciating his co-hosts for not allowing the screen shot to affect their camaraderie. "I've seen so much internet chatter about how something like that would tear a family apart," said Joe. "I'm just glad to know that this team is so strong in this foundation, nothing like that'll come between us."