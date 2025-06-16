As a famous rapper and media figure, Joe Budden has heard a lot of questions from the press and gave a lot of answers. But recent events might require someone to ask him the following: Who's your Tekken 8 main?

We're talking about a surprising pools match at the CEO fighting game tournament in Florida over this past weekend. According to Dexerto, a mysterious Tekken player with the name "Joe Budden" showed up in a partial Doctor Doom costume, complete with an XXXTENTACION "Revenge" hoodie and a New York Yankees cap. "Budden" beat pro player Bilal two to nothing. However, organizers disqualified him from the tournament for going backstage without permission and throwing toilet paper at commentators.

It was a pretty bizarre news story, especially since Joe Budden has nothing to do with Tekken. This is far from hip-hop's only crossover with the FGC, but it's certainly one of the oddest.

The fake Joe is reportedly known as an online Tekken beast, and his win over a pro player was huge. It didn't lead to a tournament run, but it did reach corners few people expected. Maybe The Joe Budden Podcast can talk about this on their next episode...

Joe Budden Saigon Beef

It would be quite hilarious if this Doctor Doom Tekken menace suddenly took his mask off and revealed himself as the Slaughterhouse MC. But that seems incredibly unlikely, and folks would love to know why he inspired this gamer's name.

Elsewhere, Joe Budden has other competitive challenges in his life, whether he's an undercover Tekken player or not. Jokes aside, Saigon recently dissed his son and challenged him to a boxing match. It seems like their beef continues to rage on.

But Joe Budden also might challenge himself soon, as he teased a return to rapping. We don't know if this will actually pan out, but it would be very interesting to see. He's done so much to speak about hip-hop in recent years that returning to its artistic space might result in a very different musical output than what he initially blew up with. We're all here for more evolution.