Peter Rosenberg Claims Joe Budden Is Ungrateful For Media Career Boost

The Joe Budden Podcast has become a media phenomenon. It's one of the biggest music podcasts in the world. It has turned Joe Budden from an underground favorite to the Howard Stern of hip hop. Peter Rosenberg knows better than most the impact that the podcast has had. He was heavily involved in the recording of the first episode, and helped Budden get his footing as a broadcaster and media persona. The podcast will turn ten years old in 2025, but instead of celebrate, Peter Rosenberg decided to call Budden out for being ungrateful.

Rosenberg quote tweeted a celebratory post he made in 2024. The post coincided with nine years of the Joe Budden Podcast, and saw the veteran media figure reflect on the historic first episode. The post that accompanied this reflection, though, was frustrated. Peter Rosenberg effectively bashed Joe Budden for failing to recognize how important he was to the formation of the podcast. "Happy Anniversary Joe & co.. no need to mention any of the original people who started with you," he wrote. "We all know you love us." The passive aggressiveness continued in the next passage.

Are Peter Rosenberg And Joe Budden Still Friends?

Peter Rosenberg claimed Joe Budden's reluctance to give him a shout out has become "annoying" over the years. "Annoying that Joe never shows any love or reaches out to me in any way," he wrote. "To come on the show or do anything." There is a bit of backpedalling, in an effort to clarify that Joe Budden got to where he is today on his skillset. "Joe would have made something great happen no matter what .. he is a true talent," Rosenberg asserted. Still, he forged ahead with a reminder that he was a crucial part of what made the podcast initially work. "It just would be cool to acknowledge those who believed in you," Peter Rosenberg concluded. "From the very beginning."