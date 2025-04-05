Peter Rosenberg Reacts To DJ Vlad Claiming He’ll Retire “Broke And Bitter”

Earlier this week, DJ Vlad took to X to diss Peter Rosenberg, going after his career and calling him broke. “For all the up-and-coming Hip-Hop media outlets, look at Peter Rosenberg for what NOT to do,” he began. “Same dead-end, low-paying radio job for 20 years. Never got a promotion.”

“In fact, he got demoted when Ebro took the main position on the Hot97 morning show," he continued. "Spent 18 years uploading to his YouTube channel to only have 50k followers. Most of the videos he drops get less than 1k views. Hated on every new media person who came in the game. Formed no relationships with any of us. Will ultimately retire broke and bitter.” It didn't take long for Rosenberg to respond, suggesting that despite Vlad's claims, he's doing just fine.

Peter Rosenberg & DJ Vlad

“Oh snap someone just sent this to me during commercial at First Take,” he wrote, referencing Stephen A. Smith's show. “Glad you're exploiting people on YouTube stuff is going well man.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted this back and forth between the two personalities. Their beef, however, appears to go way back. According to YouTuber Poetik Flakko, Rosenberg threw a jab at Vlad on X in 2010. “DJ Vlad used to be a mixtape DJ…he is now the garbage pail kid version of worldstar hip hop..congrats," a tweet from that year read.

Vlad isn't the only fellow media figure Rosenberg is butting heads with these days either. In February, he also hopped online to call out Joe Budden in honor of the tenth anniversary of his podcast. "Happy Anniversary Joe & co.. no need to mention any of the original people who started with you," he wrote at the time. "We all know you love us. Annoying that Joe never shows any love or reaches out to me in any way to come on the show or do anything ... but Joe would have made something great happen no matter what .. he is a true talent it just would be cool to acknowledge those who believed in you from the very beginning."