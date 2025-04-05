Peter Rosenberg Reacts To DJ Vlad Claiming He’ll Retire “Broke And Bitter”

BY Caroline Fisher 418 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Peter Rosenberg DJ Vlad Broke Bitter Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2018 in New York City.
Peter Rosenberg and DJ Vlad's beef goes way back, but for now, it's unclear what prompted this latest tense exchange.

Earlier this week, DJ Vlad took to X to diss Peter Rosenberg, going after his career and calling him broke. “For all the up-and-coming Hip-Hop media outlets, look at Peter Rosenberg for what NOT to do,” he began. “Same dead-end, low-paying radio job for 20 years. Never got a promotion.”

“In fact, he got demoted when Ebro took the main position on the Hot97 morning show," he continued. "Spent 18 years uploading to his YouTube channel to only have 50k followers. Most of the videos he drops get less than 1k views. Hated on every new media person who came in the game. Formed no relationships with any of us. Will ultimately retire broke and bitter.” It didn't take long for Rosenberg to respond, suggesting that despite Vlad's claims, he's doing just fine.

Read More: DJ Vlad Says He's Ready To Offer $100,000 For A "Serious" Eminem Interview

Peter Rosenberg & DJ Vlad

“Oh snap someone just sent this to me during commercial at First Take,” he wrote, referencing Stephen A. Smith's show. “Glad you're exploiting people on YouTube stuff is going well man.” At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted this back and forth between the two personalities. Their beef, however, appears to go way back. According to YouTuber Poetik Flakko, Rosenberg threw a jab at Vlad on X in 2010. “DJ Vlad used to be a mixtape DJ…he is now the garbage pail kid version of worldstar hip hop..congrats," a tweet from that year read.

Vlad isn't the only fellow media figure Rosenberg is butting heads with these days either. In February, he also hopped online to call out Joe Budden in honor of the tenth anniversary of his podcast. "Happy Anniversary Joe & co.. no need to mention any of the original people who started with you," he wrote at the time. "We all know you love us. Annoying that Joe never shows any love or reaches out to me in any way to come on the show or do anything ... but Joe would have made something great happen no matter what .. he is a true talent it just would be cool to acknowledge those who believed in you from the very beginning."

Read More: Peter Rosenberg Claims Joe Budden Is Ungrateful For Media Career Boost

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Slaughterhouse In Concert Music Peter Rosenberg Claims Joe Budden Is Ungrateful For Media Career Boost 13.0K
"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens Politics Candace Owens Fires Back At Peter Rosenberg Over Joe Budden Interview Backlash 4.6K
A Juan EP Party Music Peter Rosenberg Defends Method Man After Racist Caller Labels Him A "Thug" 832
Brian Ach/ Getty Images Music Joe Budden Responds To Peter Rosenberg’s Clap Back 35.0K