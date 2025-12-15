DJ Vlad called out Ebro and Peter Rosenberg in the wake of Hot 97 canceling their iconic radio show, Ebro in the Morning. In doing so, he theorized that they haven't been profitable in a decade and complained about them being unappreciative of their bosses.

"Hot97 kept Ebro and Rosenberg employed for almost 2 decades. Even though they were never the top show in their market and were probably unprofitable their last 10 years," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "And the day they get let go, the first thing they do is trash the company instead of being appreciative for what the company did for them. That ungrateful attitude is what keeps employees like this forever employees. They’ll say the same thing about the next company that fires them."

When Rosenberg responded in a since-deleted post, Vlad replied: "Never wanted a job, punk. Unlike you I built my own platform and made 100 times more than you. It’s funny how you talk sh*t to me on social media but the last time I approached you in person the first thing you did was apologize. P*ssy."

What Happened To "Ebro In The Morning?"

Ebro Darden confirmed the end of his morning talk show in a post on X on Friday. "It's done. More to come," he wrote. He later elaborated in a video message from his car, arguing that the new ownership at Hot 97 wanted him out of the way. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”