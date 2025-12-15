DJ Vlad Blasts "Punk" Peter Rosenberg After Cancelation Of "Ebro In The Morning"

BY Cole Blake
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: DJ Vlad attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Peter Rosenberg fired back at DJ Vlad on X (formerly Twitter) for the remarks, but has since deleted the post.

DJ Vlad called out Ebro and Peter Rosenberg in the wake of Hot 97 canceling their iconic radio show, Ebro in the Morning. In doing so, he theorized that they haven't been profitable in a decade and complained about them being unappreciative of their bosses.

"Hot97 kept Ebro and Rosenberg employed for almost 2 decades. Even though they were never the top show in their market and were probably unprofitable their last 10 years," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "And the day they get let go, the first thing they do is trash the company instead of being appreciative for what the company did for them. That ungrateful attitude is what keeps employees like this forever employees. They’ll say the same thing about the next company that fires them."

When Rosenberg responded in a since-deleted post, Vlad replied: "Never wanted a job, punk. Unlike you I built my own platform and made 100 times more than you. It’s funny how you talk sh*t to me on social media but the last time I approached you in person the first thing you did was apologize. P*ssy."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Goes Scorched Earth On Mona From "The Joe Budden Podcast"

What Happened To "Ebro In The Morning?"

Ebro Darden confirmed the end of his morning talk show in a post on X on Friday. "It's done. More to come," he wrote. He later elaborated in a video message from his car, arguing that the new ownership at Hot 97 wanted him out of the way. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

Drake responded to the news of Ebro in the Morning's cancelation by posting an axe emoji on Instagram. This prompted Ebro to accuse him of being "right wing," while Peter Rosenberg wrote on X: "It's behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack sh*t that he does."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Prescribes Ayahuasca For Ebro & Peter Rosenberg After They Label Drake "Right-Wing"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
