Ebro Darden
- MusicBenny The Butcher & Ebro Darden Talk "EVERYBODY CAN'T GO" On "Rap Life Radio": 5 TakeawaysBuffalo icon Benny The Butcher is back with his Def Jam debut, and he talks signing to Def Jam through Snoop Dogg, the meaning behind the title of his album, and dropping another project this year.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Talks To Ebro About Drake, Her Father's Passing, & Love From Hip HopDoes Nicki Minaj feel like the Hip Hop community loves her? The "Pink Friday 2" icon gets candid in her latest chat with Ebro Darden.By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat Originally Wasn't A Fan Of "Paint The Town Red": "It Reminded Me Of Like, GAP"Doja Cat says she initially was concerned "Paint The Town Red" had "a very pants-up-high vibe."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Turned Into 2Pac In New Meme Amid Will Smith & Duane Martin Sex RumorsEbro recently summoned “Jada Tupac Amaru Smith."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMeek Mill & Rick Ross Open Up About Battles With Substance AbuseRick Ross says he has to take medication every day to deal with damage that lean has done to his body.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Says Her Sophomore Album Will Drop In 2024Don't expect a new album from Cardi B before the end of the year.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Comments On Ebro's Hip-Hop 50 ThoughtsBudden took aim at the labels who weren't promoting hip-hop 50.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicEbro Darden Clarifies Viral Drake Comments: "We Don’t Need Him To Be Some Social Activist"Ebro Darden has elaborated on his recent viral comments regarding Drake.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEbro Darden Net Worth 2023: What Is The Radio Icon Worth?The captivating odyssey of Ebro Darden, music's eminent tastemaker, steering the industry with an impressive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- BeefJoe Budden & Ebro Trade Shots Over "Seat Filler" CommentsEbro and Hot 97 fire back after Joe Budden says he was asked if he was a "seat filler" at Summer Jam.By Aron A.
- MusicEbro Darden Says Pusha T's "The Story Of Adidon" Limits Drake's LegacyEbro Darden says Drake's legacy is forever tarnished by Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentFrench Montana On "The Message With Ebro Darden": 5 TakeawaysDon't miss what French Montana had to say about his Drake-produced doc, immigrating to NYC as a teen, chasing (and reaching!) the American dream, and celebrating Arab Heritage Month.By Erika Marie
- MusicIce Spice Was Hyped At Cardi B's "Tomorrow 2" Reference"Munch" took over the world, and Ice Spice couldn't believe Cardi mentioned the hit single on her track with GloRilla.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsIce Spice Reveals Her Type: "Good Boys & Girls"Druski recently said he has a crush on her, and now Ice Spice is revealing her type during an interview with Ebro Darden.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEbro Darden Clarifies Saying He Didn't Want Tory Lanez To Go To JailEbro calls Tory an "idiot" who had a ego and gaslit Megan. He also says Tory "deserves what he's getting."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJon Stewart Reflects On Kanye West & Kyrie Irving's Antisemitic RemarksJon Stewart spoke about Kanye West and Kyrie Irving's recent antisemitic remarks while appearing on Apple Music 1’s "The Message."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAshanti Believes Irv Gotti Is "Bitter" & Calls His Comments "Really Negative"Ebro wanted to know why she wasn't in the Murder Inc doc and Ashanti suggested she needed to protect herself.By Erika Marie
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Doesn't Take Rap Beefs SeriouslyHe says "they can't really rap better than me" and believes there are "probably five guys" who measure up to his skills.By Erika Marie