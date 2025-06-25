Ebro Darden says Nas has done more to give back to hip-hop than any other rapper in history. He shared the stance during a recent episode of his Ebro in the Morning show while discussing Mass Appeal Records and the label’s announcement that they’re putting out new albums from several legendary rappers, including De La Soul, Mobb Deep, & Ghostface Killah.

“Hot take,” Ebro began. “Nas has done more for hip-hop than any other rapper in history. He has given back more to hip-hop than any rapper in history.” Peter Rosenberg agreed that he’s definitely in the conversation.

As for the new albums from Mass Appeal, the company said in a press release caught by Stereogum: “Legend Has It… is dedicated to celebrating and spotlighting some of the most important and influential hip-hop artists of all time; trailblazers who’ve been instrumental in building and shaping the music and culture, and have taken it from the streets of New York City to the wider world, leaving an indelible mar. This unparalleled series of Legend Has It… releases features rap icon and Mass Appeal Records co-founder Nas and super-producer DJ Premier’s reprisal of their groundbreaking partnership; Ghostface Killah’s long-rumoured Supreme Clientele 2 sequel to his 2000 classic; plus a fresh offering, Emperor’s New Clothes, from fellow Wu-Tang Clan lynchpin Raekwon The Chef.”

Slick Rick put out his new album, Victory, through the label back on June 13th. It marked his first full-length release since 1999’s The Art of Storytelling.

Nas & Jim Jones Beef

Ebro Darden's praise of Nas comes after Jim Jones criticized the legendary rapper during a recent episode of the Joe & Jada Podcast as well as on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. Jones argued that his catalog has remained more relevant than Nas' over the years.