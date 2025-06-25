Ebro Darden Argues Nas Has Done More For Hip-Hop Than Any Other Rapper

BY Cole Blake 769 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Global Hip Hop Day 2017
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Ebro Darden attends Global Hip Hop Day 2017 on June 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images,)
Ebro Darden is a fan of Nas helping legendary rappers release new albums through his Mass Appeal record label.

Ebro Darden says Nas has done more to give back to hip-hop than any other rapper in history. He shared the stance during a recent episode of his Ebro in the Morning show while discussing Mass Appeal Records and the label’s announcement that they’re putting out new albums from several legendary rappers, including De La Soul, Mobb Deep, & Ghostface Killah

“Hot take,” Ebro began. “Nas has done more for hip-hop than any other rapper in history. He has given back more to hip-hop than any rapper in history.” Peter Rosenberg agreed that he’s definitely in the conversation. 

As for the new albums from Mass Appeal, the company said in a press release caught by Stereogum: “Legend Has It… is dedicated to celebrating and spotlighting some of the most important and influential hip-hop artists of all time; trailblazers who’ve been instrumental in building and shaping the music and culture, and have taken it from the streets of New York City to the wider world, leaving an indelible mar. This unparalleled series of Legend Has It… releases features rap icon and Mass Appeal Records co-founder Nas and super-producer DJ Premier’s reprisal of their groundbreaking partnership; Ghostface Killah’s long-rumoured Supreme Clientele 2 sequel to his 2000 classic; plus a fresh offering, Emperor’s New Clothes, from fellow Wu-Tang Clan lynchpin Raekwon The Chef.”

Slick Rick put out his new album, Victory, through the label back on June 13th. It marked his first full-length release since 1999’s The Art of Storytelling.

Read More: "Say Drake," Radio Personality Ebro Darden Calls The Rap Star "A Sickness In The Game"

Nas & Jim Jones Beef

Ebro Darden's praise of Nas comes after Jim Jones criticized the legendary rapper during a recent episode of the Joe & Jada Podcast as well as on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. Jones argued that his catalog has remained more relevant than Nas' over the years.

"My son can’t tell me one Nas record," he said. "I got a hell of a catalog. Me, Jim Jones, myself, gold records, platinum records, no Diplomats, nobody else, me, Jim Jones. Check my track record, then check everybody else track record. Then go to Billboard and check all my entries then check all them n****s entries. I been spanking a lot of this sh*t. Pull up Nas’ Billboard entries, then pull up my Billboard entries.”

Read More: Ebro Darden Argues Sexual Assault Allegations Have Become A "Clown Show" Amid Jay-Z Lawsuit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
"Victory" Premiere - 2025 Tribeca Festival Music Nas Confidently Laughs Off Jim Jones In Resurfaced Video From 2005 2.3K
Mass Appeal Legend Has It Hip Hop News Music Mass Appeal Announces “Legend Has It” Series Featuring New Albums From Nas, De La Soul & More 3.1K
Jim Jones Compared Nas Younger Generation Hip Hop News Music Jim Jones Argues He's Bigger Than Nas 1.8K
Ghostface Birthday Music Ghostface Killah Sets Long-Awaited Classic "Supreme Clientele" Sequel Release Date & It's Closer Than You Think 6.7K