Ebro Darden Argues Sexual Assault Allegations Have Become A "Clown Show" Amid Jay-Z Lawsuit

Ebro Darden has weighed in on the allegations surrounding Jay-Z.

Ebro Darden has weighed in on the recent lawsuit against Jay-Z in which an alleged victim has amended a previous lawsuit against Diddy to now name the Roc Nation founder. She accuses the two of them of raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old. Speaking about the situation on Monday, Ebro complained about how excited users on social media have been to tear down Jay-Z.

"My biggest problem in all of this is the clown show that sexual assaults have become," he said. "I don't know why so many people want to see Jay-Z get torn down. It's a nature of our culture that we aren't wanting to examine. It's disgusting. People love a tear-down of somebody successful. Maybe you don't like all his business dealings. Some people are upset with their own lives and they see somebody else seemingly having a phenomenal run at life and they don't wanna see it... I would say in all this it still takes me back to how upsetting it is that sexual assault is a game."

Ebro's far from the first person to discuss the situation since the news broke on Sunday. On the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God suggested that the alleged victim is likely looking for a paycheck. "You hear the initial accusation but you don't ever see when the case gets dropped," he said. "You don't see when the case actually gets dismissed. I'm telling you, all of this stuff is a grift. It's complete foolishness."

Ebro Darden Discusses The Recent Lawsuit Against Jay-Z

Meek Mill also came to Jay's defense in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He complained about the social media algorithm circulating false accusations. Both Jay-Z and Diddy have denied the allegations. Check out Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg's full comments on the latest lawsuit below.

