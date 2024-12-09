Diddy's Lawyers Defend Jay-Z Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against The Rap Moguls

Diddy continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The Diddy scandal dominated 2024 thanks to his federal case for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering and the mountain of civil lawsuits against him for other alleged crimes. Tony Buzbee is the attorney who has filed many of these civil complaints, and his amendment to a previous case shocked the hip-hop world on Sunday night (December 8). An anonymous alleged victim is suing Sean Combs and Jay-Z for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old at a VMAs after party back in 2000. The Bad Boy mogul's lawyers have responded to this move, defending his Roc-A-Fella counterpart.

"This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are," Diddy's legal team stated to TMZ concerning the Jay-Z allegations. "Shameless publicity stunts." For those unaware, this lawsuit initially emerged in October and only involved Puffy, but this new amendment roped Hov into it. In fact, he allegedly sued Buzbee for extortion weeks before this new sexual assault lawsuit went public. As you can see, it's all a very complicated and unclear battle with heavy implications behind it.

Jay-Z Responds To Lawsuit Accusing Him & Diddy Of Sexual Assault

Jay-Z's response to this sexual assault lawsuit scathingly blasted this move as a cheap ploy for a quick settlement. "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one,” he stated. “Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over."