50 Cent Finally Weighs In On Jay-Z & Diddy Rape Allegations

50 Cent enters the Jay-Z/Diddy chat.

50 Cent reacts to the new lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Diddy of sexual assault with an Instagram post that questions the Super Bowl. After the news broke, 50 posted, "Ok, I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl? 😟I’m just asking for a friend!" The post arrives after 50 has been frequently asking about Jay-Z's whereabouts during Diddy's legal drama in interviews. Jay-Z and 50 Cent have been rivals since 50 dropped "How To Rob" in 1999. Over the summer, 50 revealed that he and Diddy have never been friends and he has never attended a Diddy party. 50 has been trolling Diddy since the mogul's legal drama began in 2023.

During his interview with Cam'ron, 50 shared that Jay-Z is the reason he wasn't originally a part of the promotions for his 2022 Super Bowl performance. “The NFL has no issues with me,” 50 told Cam. “This is why I was saying I knew what ol’ boy [Jay-Z] was doing with the Super Bowl. He was doing some wild sh–, Cam, because he was saying to Em and them that the NFL had the issue with me. And I’m like, ‘Well, what’s the issue? Why don’t they have an issue when I’m becoming a partner with the actual teams? But they have an issue with my performance? It makes no sense.’”

50 Cent Reacts To Jay-Z & Diddy's Rape Lawsuit

According to a re-filed lawsuit, Jay-Z and Diddy are accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. Jay-Z immediately denied the claims and called the lawsuit an "extortion" attempt in a statement. "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a "lawyer" named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!"