50 Cent Posits That The NFL Is Continuing To Back Jay-Z Only Because Of Beyonce's Netflix Performance

BY Zachary Horvath 1.7K Views
CFL: Canadian Football League-Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The G-Unit icon feels Beyonce saved Hov a lot of money.

When it comes to 50 Cent these days he's usually in the news for his comments or beefs with other rappers. Today is no different as the G-Unit head honcho once again has something to say about Jay-Z. The New York icons haven't seen eye to eye in quite some time, with the former mainly the one doing all the talking. For example, he's been watching Hov's Jane Doe lawsuit very closely since the story broke in December. It's helped that another one of his foes, Diddy, is a part of the rape allegations too. But overall, this current stain on Shawn Carter's name has fed Fif well.

One angle of this legal bout that has fascinated the Power star has been on the NFL side of things. Jay-Z's entertainment entity Roc Nation is in charge of selecting the performer every year. But with the scathing lawsuit, people (especially 50 Cent) were wondering if the league would end their partnership with Hov. "Ok, I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl? 😟I’m just asking for a friend!" 50 wrote on IG during the heat of the allegations.

Folks Are Tired Of 50 Cent Being A "Chatty Pattie"

Well, a few days later, the NFL would address how they were going to move forward. "With the ongoing legal process, there’s no change to the relationship with Roc Nation and that includes the Super Bowl," said a source with AP. Overall, this wasn't all too shocking of news, and it seems 50 expected them to remain business partners. He feels it all has to do with what Beyonce did during the halftime break of the Christmas day matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game on Netflix.

"They just made the Super Bowl for Christmas. You seen the Christmas show on Netlfix?" 50 asked Wallo and Gillie during a new interview. "You know how much money they got from that?" Wallo then responded, "They supposed to do that though." However, Fif countered with "Bro, but it never happened before. Now you gotta go back now and ask why was the NFL continuing to support [Jay-Z] with all the confusion going on in the media. Maybe it's all of that found money right there from Netflix cause of Beyonce. That 'Super Bowl money' is real money."

