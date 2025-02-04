50 Cent Posits That The NFL Is Continuing To Back Jay-Z Only Because Of Beyonce's Netflix Performance

When it comes to 50 Cent these days he's usually in the news for his comments or beefs with other rappers. Today is no different as the G-Unit head honcho once again has something to say about Jay-Z. The New York icons haven't seen eye to eye in quite some time, with the former mainly the one doing all the talking. For example, he's been watching Hov's Jane Doe lawsuit very closely since the story broke in December. It's helped that another one of his foes, Diddy, is a part of the rape allegations too. But overall, this current stain on Shawn Carter's name has fed Fif well.

One angle of this legal bout that has fascinated the Power star has been on the NFL side of things. Jay-Z's entertainment entity Roc Nation is in charge of selecting the performer every year. But with the scathing lawsuit, people (especially 50 Cent) were wondering if the league would end their partnership with Hov. "Ok, I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl? 😟I’m just asking for a friend!" 50 wrote on IG during the heat of the allegations.

Folks Are Tired Of 50 Cent Being A "Chatty Pattie"

Well, a few days later, the NFL would address how they were going to move forward. "With the ongoing legal process, there’s no change to the relationship with Roc Nation and that includes the Super Bowl," said a source with AP. Overall, this wasn't all too shocking of news, and it seems 50 expected them to remain business partners. He feels it all has to do with what Beyonce did during the halftime break of the Christmas day matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game on Netflix.