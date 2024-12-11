NFL Makes Decision On Jay-Z Amid Rape Allegations

There have been a lot of people (including 50 Cent) wondering whether or not this would be dealbreaker. We now have an answer.

"Ok, I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl? 😟I’m just asking for a friend!" That was the question that 50 Cent was demanding answer to following Jay-Z's rape allegations. It came across as kind of a joke, but to be fair, a lot of people have been wondering the same. Moreover, some fans of the NFL have even been calling for them to sever their ties with Hov. "Hey @NFL Jay Z got a weird case why he’s still around?" one Twitter user quipped. "As a conservative white woman and mother of ten, I am not comfortable watching the Super Bowl this year knowing that Jay Z is so heavily involved with the @NFL as an organization," another added.

It's now been four days since the lawsuit initially only against Diddy was amended by the Jane Doe and her rep, Tony Buzbee. To recap, the woman is accusing Jay-Z of raping her back at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards. He's since vehemently denied the allegations and has also called out Buzbee for these "heinous" acts. It's worth noting that additional allegations have been coming in since December 8 as well.

AP Sources Clear Up The Questions Swirling Around Jay-Z's Future With The NFL

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 1: rapper Jay-Z looks up ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24 match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

With that said, what does all of this mean for Jay-Z's Roc Nation partnership with the NFL? Will they actually drop their contract? Or will they stand pat and subsequently back him during this shocking series of events? Well, we now have an answer courtesy of AP sources close to matter.