jay-z
- MusicScHoolboy Q Plays Jay-Z His New Album "Blue Lips" Ahead Of Release This WeekTHe TDE MC even sHouted out a specific Hip-Hop Twitter account for making it Happen, building up even more Hype for tHis anticipated LP.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z Protects Dame Dash From Having To Sell His Roc-A-Fella SharesA film producer is still trying to collect the $832,000 that Dame owes him, but Hov and "Biggs" Burke pumped the brakes on this process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Sports7 Artists Fans Are Begging To Perform A Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe Super Bowl halftime show is a highly coveted stage, reserved for a select few artists. Here are 7 who would surely make waves.By TeeJay Small
- MusicKiller Mike Shares Jay-Z's Reaction To His Grammy Wins & ArrestApparently, Hov actualy planned to celebrate with the Atlanta legend at the ceremony after his sweep, but a security guard had other plans.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJay-Z Or Biggie Smalls? Lil Wayne Takes His Pick: WatchWeezy spoke with YG about other hip-hop icons on the 4Hunnid Podcast recently.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicHip Hop Beefs That Fans Think Were FakeWas it all just for show? Or were they really feuding?By Demi Phillips
- MusicDaBaby's Newest Freestyle Divides Fans OnlineHe tried to take on a legendary beat and many think he fell short.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRick Ross Weighs In On Who Ultimately Won Jay-Z/Nas BeefHe didn't have a definitive answer to who came out on top. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRappers Who Have Condemned The GrammysThe Grammys have constantly been called out by Hip Hop’s biggest names.By Demi Phillips
- MusicM.I.A. Targets Jay-Z, Roc Nation & Beyonce In Twitter Rant Over Custody Of Her SonThe British artist also blasted Solange and brought up many governments, corporations, and forces who've allegedly sabotaged her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe History Of The Roc Nation BrunchThough the Roc Nation brunch was canceled this year, the gathering has traditionally been known as one of the most exclusive events in Hollywood. By TeeJay Small
- MusicDee Barnes Comments On Jay-Z Winning Grammy Named After Her Abuser Dr. DreWhile folks may have expected her to drag Hov given this headline, her take on the situation is a little more nuanced than blasting the winners.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Gives Jay-Z’s Now-Viral Grammys Speech A Seal Of ApprovalHe shared the viral moment on his Instagram story earlier today.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z Hosts Pre-Grammys Party In Hollywood After Canceling Roc Nation BrunchKim and Khloe Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., and Quavo were just a handful of big names at The Bird Streets Club.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipJay-Z & Roc Nation Will Not Host Brunch For Grammys This Year: ReportIt's unclear why they chose to cancel this pre-ceremony event after 13 years, but this alleged Page Six source stands by it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJay-Z's "Hot Girl Advice" Helps Megan Thee Stallion On Bad DaysStephen Colbert asked the "HISS" artist who gives better advice between Hov and Beyonce during their 2020 interview.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicUsher Reveals He Was Almost In A Star-Studded Super Group With Jay-Z, Pharrell, And DiddyThe collection of talent seems almost unbelievable now.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z Album In 2024 Isn't Coming, Roc Nation Suggests In Clarifying TweetIf the Brooklyn legend is actually planning on releasing a full-length project this year, then it seems like his company wasn't even aware.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z Releasing New Album In 2024, Director Hidji World TeasesAlthough this is by no means confirmed until Hov says the word, this should already send most rap fans into an absolute frenzy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares