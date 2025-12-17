Megan Thee Stallion Swimwear Models Sue Roc Nation Over Allegedly Unauthorized Billboards

Megan Thee Stallion Models Sue Roc Nation Hip Hop News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Two models accuse Roc Nation of violating their contracts after they posed for an ad campaign for Megan Thee Stallion's swimwear line.

It's no secret that, between her wildly successful rap career, personal relationships, and business endeavors, Megan Thee Stallion has a lot on her plate. Now, however, it looks like the femcee has even more to juggle. Billboard reports that two models who posed for her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand are suing Roc Nation.

Janelle Delacruz and Tonoia Wade allege that the company hired them for photoshoots in April, and that the images were used when Hot Girl Summer launched the following month. Allegedly, they were both paid between $5K and $9K, and their contracts permitted the images to be used only in social media advertisements.

Since then, however, their images have allegedly been used on billboards in various major cities.

“Roc Nation had a limited license to use plaintiff’s likeness from the April 30, 2025, photoshoot,” the lawsuits allege. “Defendant knew that it did not have plaintiff’s consent and did not make any attempt to notify plaintiff that plaintiff’s likeness would be used without plaintiff’s consent.”

Megan Thee Stallion Legal Issues
Syndication: The Tennessean
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 16, 2024. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Delacruz and Wade are suing for alleged breach of contract, misappropriation of likeness, and false advertising. They're seeking unspecified damages. Megan Thee Stallion is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, though she has dealt with her fair share of legal issues in the past.

Until a couple of weeks ago, for example, she was wrapped up in a legal battle with Milagro Gramz. She sued the gossip blogger for allegedly spreading falsehoods about her shooting case and being in cahoots with Tory Lanez.

Gramz was found liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promotion of an altered sexual depiction. Just days after the ruling, however, Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga tossed out the defamation claim. Gramz still owes Meg $59K for the other two counts.

