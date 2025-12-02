Judge Tosses Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Claim Against Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion is still entitled $59,000 for the other counts in her defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz.

Despite the jury in Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz finding the blogger liable for defamation, Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga has now thrown out that count on the determination that Milagro is a media defendant and the rapper's lawyers never informed her of the lawsuit. Altonaga entered the final judgment in the case on Tuesday. She confirmed that Megan will still get $59,000 for the counts of intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction.

The circumstances led to tons of confusion on social media over the last 24 hours, to which Megan herself issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter). Responding to Meghann Cuniff sharing a letter from her lawyers, Megan wrote: "Thank you… Here they go lying again AS USUAL. If you want REAL MEDIA/NEWS know how to be Patient and know how to READ."

The letter explains: "Contrary to public statements issued by Milagro’s attorneys, the court has not issued a final judgment regarding the defamation count. The judge will make a final ruling and determine the entire financial amount that Milagro will be required to pay Megan, inclusive of legal bills and the defamation count, at a later date."

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit Verdict

Megan Thee Stallion originally filed the lawsuit back in 2024. She accused Milagro Gramz of allegedly spreading numerous falsehoods about her in the wake of the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting, as well as reposting deepfake pornographic videos of her.

Despite Judge Altonaga throwing out the defamation claim, she could still rule that Milagro Gramz must refrain from making any public statements about Megan going forward. Megan's lawyers appear to be happy with the end result.

In the aforementioned letter, her lawyer, Mari Henderson, wrote: “We’re thankful for the jury’s commitment to reinforcing the importance of truth, accountability and responsible commentary on social media. Not only is Milagro being held accountable for paying Megan compensatory and punitive damages, but Florida’s fee-shifting legal provision will require her to cover [the] costs of Megan’s legal bills on the deepfake claim. This verdict sends a clear message that spreading dangerous misinformation carries significant consequences.”

