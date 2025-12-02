DJ Akademiks Jokes About Suing Megan Thee Stallion For Fat-Shaming

DJ Akademiks joked that he wants to sue Megan Thee Stallion for defamation and would use her recent win against Milagro Gramz as legal precedent. He explained the idea during a recent livestream, claiming that the rapper caused him emotional trauma by labeling him "big."

"We were in the process of preparing to file a lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion," Akademiks says in a clip circulating online. "I want this abundantly clear and obvious. Today is a hiccup and I'm gonna tell you why. We're gonna get into this case. We anticipated that Meg, through whether its clear bias of the judge, whether its whatever Roc Nation sleight of hand, was probably gonna be successful in some facet versus Milagro Cooper, who doesn't have enough resources to really go to war versus the Avengers."

Ak continues: "So, we're taking action... I met with the legal minds around me. We were in the process of crafting this lawsuit. Everything I'm saying here is facts... Why would I sue her? If you play the legal game as Meg is trying to play the legal game, you have to look for precedent... I anticipated that Meg would have a monumental win... If Meg feels like she can sue because people make jokes at her expense, people are not nice to her, people don't believe her, well that's precedent."

From there, Ak pulls up examples of Megan Thee Stallion exchanging words with him on social media. "She said something that sent me in a spiral into severe depression. It cost me a sh*t ton of money. I realized that this is my time. If she's successful in doing this with Milagro, I've got a case versus her," he claims. Akademiks adds that fat shaming has taken a toll on his mental health throughout his media career.

Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Lawsuit

With her lawsuit, Megan Thee Stallion accused Milagro Gramz of allegedly spreading numerous falsehoods about her in the wake of the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting, as well as reposting deepfake pornographic videos of her.

On Monday, a federal jury found Gramz liable for defamation and awarded Megan $75,000. That isn't a definitive amount, however, as Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga still needs to provide a final written judgment. “We’re thankful for the jury’s commitment to reinforcing the importance of truth, accountability and responsible commentary on social media,” Megan’s attorney Mari Henderson said in a statement caught by NBC News.