Megan Thee Stallion Looks To Stop Milagro From Cyberstalking

Megan Thee Stallion is taking further legal action in her ongoing battle with online commentator Milagro Cooper, also known as Milagro Gramz. According to a newly filed court document, reported by Meghann Cuniff on X, the Houston rapper is seeking a permanent injunction that would prohibit Cooper from continuing what Megan’s legal team describes as a retaliatory campaign of cyberstalking and harassment.

The filing, submitted under federal and Florida state law, argues that Cooper’s conduct has caused Megan “substantial emotional distress.” In addition, it argues that it has placed her in reasonable fear for her safety and well-being. Megan’s attorneys say the online behavior escalated after the verdict in the defamation case between the two. Furthermore, alleging that Cooper has remained undeterred by the court’s ruling and continues to make harmful statements.

In the motion, Megan’s legal team claims Cooper has repeatedly attempted to interfere with the administration of justice related to Megan’s reporting of a violent assault. The filing further states that Cooper’s actions serve no legitimate purpose and amount to unlawful cyberstalking and retaliation under state and federal statutes.

Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Is Not Letting Up

The request for injunctive relief goes beyond financial damages. Megan’s attorneys argue that because Cooper has claimed to be “judgment-proof,” meaning unable or unwilling to pay damages, a court-ordered injunction is the only effective way to prevent further harm. If granted, the injunction could restrict Cooper from making written or spoken statements about Megan online.

The filing also points to the jury’s previous findings, which included defamation per se and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Megan’s team argues that the continued online commentary demonstrates a lack of respect for the legal process and poses an ongoing threat to Megan’s safety and mental health.

The court has yet to rule on whether the injunction will be granted.