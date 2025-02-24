Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Seeks To Question Tory Lanez Over Defamation Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion is still putting a lot of pressure in her defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit against Milagro Gramz for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Tory Lanez case and engaging in harassment. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, her legal team motioned to question the Canadian rapper under oath over this case, given that he's accused of cooperation with the blogger, real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper. What's more is that, according to this court filing, both counsel teams for Milagro and for Lanez don't oppose this move. Apparently, the questioning would happen via video, as Tory is still behind bars after his conviction in the Houston femcee's shooting case.

The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez discourse continues to rage on even after this conviction, with fans and detractors making their cases and attempting to sidestep that context. "I’m just telling y’all the advice that I got from him about producing my own show. I can talk about that if I want," Pretty Vee recently clapped at Megan fans. They expressed anger over her comments on The Breakfast Club that praised Tory and called for his freedom despite her fandom of Meg.

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Nevertheless, this discourse does not end with this lawsuit. Megan Thee Stallion sued Milagro Gramz for defamation, cyberstalking, and other related alleged crimes. All of them relate to Milagro's coverage and assessment of the Tory Lanez trial in one way or another. Most recently, a Florida judge rejected Gramz's motion to dismiss, meaning that the case will move forward. This comes after the media personality reportedly tried to reach a settlement and wrap this up with more speed, but it looks like it will be a much more taxing process.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her birthday with tequila brand launches and trying to keep the Tory Lanez situation at bay. She has to juggle a lot of different endeavors these days, but to be fair, that process began years ago for her. As such, at least this follow-up process and cooperation from legal teams is heartening, as we all know the roadblocks and speed bumps that this whole controversy already experienced.