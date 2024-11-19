Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz Gets Possible Trial Date As Settlement Talks Continue

Megan Thee Stallion is suing Milagro Gramz for her coverage of the Tory Lanez case.

Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz have proposed July 21, 2025, as a possible trial date for their case regarding Megan's allegation that Milagro shared false information about her and the criminal case against Tory Lanez. Despite planning ahead for trial, the two sides will continue to discuss terms of a settlement. "The Parties will explore the possibility of a settlement in good faith; however, it is premature to address whether settlement is likely," a new joint filing in the case reads.

Megan filed the lawsuit late last month, describing Milagro as a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan in 2023. “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” she said in a statement shared with VIBE. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Milagro has already made headlines for hiring Michael Hayden, who also represented Tory Lanez in his appeal case. Megan's filing came just days after a viral story circulated all over the internet claiming that an appeals court had declared Lanez “innocent” in the shooting. While the news was fake, that didn't stop several internet blogs from resharing the story on social media.

As for Megan's music career, she dropped a reissue of her third studio album, Megan, on October 25. Check out the trial date proposal below, as caught by Meghann Cuniff.