Milagro Gramz Wants Megan Thee Stallion's "Dubious" Lawsuit Dismissed

Milagro Gramz is downplaying the seriousness of Megan's claims.

Milagro Gramz has filed a motion requesting to have Megan Thee Stallion's recent lawsuit against her dismissed on the grounds of failure to claim, arguing Megan's complaint is insufficient. In the filing, her legal team wrote: "Plaintiff is suggesting here that merely liking, linking to, or talking about an online post regarding a public figure is a criminal offense." Megan filed the lawsuit back in October, accusing Milagro of allegedly spreading numerous falsehoods about her and her criminal case against Tory Lanez.

"Rather than rebut the allegations online, Plaintiff chose to use the Courts to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights to publish her opinions and beliefs and also to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit," the filing argues. "This is evidenced by Plaintiff’s Complaint, which reads more like a press release than a legal document. Defendant submits that that Plaintiff’s Complaint which is buttressed on dubious legal claims and irrelevant and impertinent allegations that at best only tangentially relate to the Plaintiff, fails to state a cause of action under Florida law and should be DISMISSED."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During "The Hot Girl Summer Tour"

Thursday, May 30. 2024: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. © Chris Day/The. Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Megan previously explained the motivations behind her lawsuit in a statement at the time of filing. “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” she said in a statement shared with VIBE. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.” She noted in the lawsuit that the false rumors had “a negative effect” on her “mental and emotional state.”

Milagro Gramz Fires Back