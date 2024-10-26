Tory Lanez's Appeal Motion In Court Gets Crucial Clarifying Update

Many folks misinterpreted this court development online.

Tory Lanez got a massive update in his search for an appeal over his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion a couple of years ago. On Wednesday (October 23), his legal team filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, which would basically result in a federal court's deliberation and eventual ruling on whether or not the state is lawfully imprisoning an individual or not. Then, the court announced on Friday (October 25) that they will consider both this habeas corpus petition along with the Canadian artist's pending appeal and a previous motion for writ of habeas corpus. The Attorney General will file a preliminary response to the current habeas corpus petition on or before November 20.

However, online sources alleged that this meant the appellate court deemed Tory Lanez as innocent, which is completely false according to journalist Meghann Cuniff. "All the court did was consolidate Lanez’s habeas petition and his actual appeal," she explained on Twitter. "They haven’t ruled on anything yet and it’s pathetic that this trash website amplifies outright lies, even when the court document is right there staring everyone in the face."

Tory Lanez's Appeal Gets Cleared Up: See Thread

Furthermore, Meghann Cuniff also clarified that this is a wholly new writ of habeas corpus petition from Tory Lanez and his team. The one they filed last year about the driver in the Megan Thee Stallion incident's statement reportedly never got a response from the Attorney General. On Monday (October 28), the actual new petition will most likely be available for everyone to see for themselves, according to Cuniff. Specifically, she pointed to the phrase "good reason appearing" as a possible reason for the Internet's confusion and misinterpretation. The reporter clarified that this only means that the court finds that it's important to consider both the appeal and the habeas corpus petition as a joint deliberation.