Tory Lanez's Appeal Motion In Court Gets Crucial Clarifying Update

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1312 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 NBA Finals - Game Five
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Tory Lanez performs during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Many folks misinterpreted this court development online.

Tory Lanez got a massive update in his search for an appeal over his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion a couple of years ago. On Wednesday (October 23), his legal team filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, which would basically result in a federal court's deliberation and eventual ruling on whether or not the state is lawfully imprisoning an individual or not. Then, the court announced on Friday (October 25) that they will consider both this habeas corpus petition along with the Canadian artist's pending appeal and a previous motion for writ of habeas corpus. The Attorney General will file a preliminary response to the current habeas corpus petition on or before November 20.

However, online sources alleged that this meant the appellate court deemed Tory Lanez as innocent, which is completely false according to journalist Meghann Cuniff. "All the court did was consolidate Lanez’s habeas petition and his actual appeal," she explained on Twitter. "They haven’t ruled on anything yet and it’s pathetic that this trash website amplifies outright lies, even when the court document is right there staring everyone in the face."

Read More: Tory Lanez Officially Releases Prized 2016 Throwaways "Real Addresses" & "For Real" In Lost Tapes Format

Tory Lanez's Appeal Gets Cleared Up: See Thread

Furthermore, Meghann Cuniff also clarified that this is a wholly new writ of habeas corpus petition from Tory Lanez and his team. The one they filed last year about the driver in the Megan Thee Stallion incident's statement reportedly never got a response from the Attorney General. On Monday (October 28), the actual new petition will most likely be available for everyone to see for themselves, according to Cuniff. Specifically, she pointed to the phrase "good reason appearing" as a possible reason for the Internet's confusion and misinterpretation. The reporter clarified that this only means that the court finds that it's important to consider both the appeal and the habeas corpus petition as a joint deliberation.

In addition, Meghann Cuniff also relayed that the Attorney General's office already responded to Tory Lanez's primary appeal motion. They once again called to attention a main piece of evidence against him: his phone call to Kelsey Harris from jail on July 12, 2020 after the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. We will see what the court concludes concerning these appeal and habeas corpus considerations.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Emotionally Details Her “Breakdown” After Tory Lanez Shooting

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...