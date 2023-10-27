Tory Lanez Bail Denied (Again) After Moving To Supermax Prison

Tory Lanez (and his most loyal fans) remain as persistent as ever in his fight for freedom, though the Canadian took a significant L today (October 27). After his legal team submitted an application for bail that was "nearly identical" to one previously rejected, Meghann Cuniff confirmed via Twitter that the California Court of Appeal is "NOT letting Tory Lanez out of prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The journalist shared receipts from court documents, one of which states, "Appellant has not shown that the superior court unjustifiably denied relief."

It further notes that the "Shooters" artist "currently stands convicted of a violent felony, which is a factor a court shall consider in determining whether the defendant poses a danger to the community." Of course, Lanez's nationality is another factor the court is considering. He's still facing deportation back up north. This only heightens his flight risk, giving yet another reason to keep Lanez secure right where he is.

Meghann Cuniff Shares the Latest on Tory Lanez

"'Although he has submitted the minute order denying his motion for bail on appeal in the trial court, he has not submitted the reporter's transcript of that hearing or other settled statement containing the trial court's reasoning,'" Cuniff wrote in her final tweet on the matter. Seeing as the decision comes shortly after Lanez's attorney suggested that there's more truth to come out regarding their client and Thee Stallion, this probably isn't the last we've heard of the 31-year-old while he waits out his sentence.

He likely won't see the outside of his prison's property for a long time. However, earlier this month Tory Lanez was moved to a new facility with super maximum security. Prior to this, it was reported that the father of one desired to mingle with other inmates in general population. At his new home, it'll be difficult for Lanez to do this due to strict measures put in place to keep everyone safe. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

