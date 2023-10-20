Blueface Saw Megan Thee Stallion’s Tory Lanez-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds, He Claims

During a recent appearance on No Jumper, Blueface opened up about his alleged past encounter with Megan Thee Stallion. While he's already claimed to have gotten intimate with the "Hot Girl Summer" performer, he also says that he got a glimpse of her gunshot wounds. Famously, she was shot by Tory Lanez in July of 2020 as they were leaving a party in LA. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in August for the incident.

"When she got shot, I sent her a message, like, 'Hey, you OK?' We chopped it up, mixed and mingled," Blueface said. He then described seeing the wounds on her feet. Though he refused to acknowledge that they appeared to be gunshot wounds, he says it certainly "seemed like something occurred."

Blueface Recalls Alleged Encounter With Megan Thee Stallion

"I didn't examine them. I saw them," he then added. "Ain't gon' say it looked like she got shot in the foot." Blueface also says that he didn't ask her about what had happened with Lanez. He shared more details of their alleged encounter during a recent conversation with Jason Lee, however. After the Hollywood Unlocked founder asked his partner Jaidyn Alexis how she felt about Blueface's mother telling the world that she thought her son should sleep with Meg, the rapper spilled.

According to him, "a long time ago" he "might've got some head" from the hitmaker. "I been doing this a long time, Jason! Like XXL Freshman," he explained. "Like, five years ago. BET Awards. I did all of this stuff already. I'm where I'm at doing what I want to do by choice." Many viewers aren't buying his claims. Several have also pointed out that it was in poor taste to share these details, even if they happen to be true. Chrisean Rock, for example, believes that Jaidyn should have "[popped] the sh*t out him, right in his mouth." What do you think of Blueface claiming to have seen Megan Thee Stallion's wounds? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface.

