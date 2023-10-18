Chrisean Rock Shares What She Thinks Jaidyn Alexis Should Have Done After A Blueface Interview

The drama never seems to stop for Chrisean Rock, Jaidyn Alexis, and Blueface. Now in a recent Instagram live, Chrisean brought up an interview Jaidyn and Blueface did with Jason Lee. During the interview, Blueface notoriously let some details slip about an alleged physical relationship he had with Megan Thee Stallion. While many online contest the details he shares, that didn't stop them from saying them while sitting right next to his girlfriend.

In her recent live, Chrisean Rock shares some thoughts on the situation. She said that she "survived" Blueface and cited behavior like that as a good example of his disrespect. She thinks Jaidyn would have been well within her rights to "pop the sh*t out him, right in his mouth" when he brought up Megan. Fans in the comments are either over the drama entirely, or pointing out the hypocrisy in Chrisean's points. "y’all peep blue ain’t spoke on her in a minute she keep speaking on him," reads one of the comments. "Oh, For crying out loud give us a break!!!!" another expresses. Check out the full video and various fan reactions below.

Chrisean Rock On Blueface's Megan The Stallion Claims

Just yesterday, Chrisean was online discussing how she won't let Blueface see his son. In the clip, she says that while Blue isn't allowed to see his newborn son, he can see her whenever he wants. That clip didn't serve Chrisean particularly well when fans online were reacting to her take on his Megan Thee Stallion comments.

Just yesterday, Jason Lee began teasing another new interview, this time with Chrisean herself. They allegedly talked for over 3 hours though it's unclear how much of that will get released publicly. There aren't many details on what they actually talked about yet, but fans won't have any trouble speculating after Chrisean's recent comments. What do you think of Chrisean Rock's reaction to Blueface's comments in his interview with Jason Lee? Let us know in the comment section below.

