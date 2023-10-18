Kevin Gates Says Chrisean Rock Is “So Loyal That She’s Stupid”

During a recent Instagram Live with former Bad Girls Club cast member Tiara Hodge, Kevin Gates shared his thoughts on Chrisean Rock. According to the Louisiana-born performer, they have a few things in common. During the stream, Hodge opened up about fighting on season seven of the reality series, claiming that when she gets into an argument, she's bound to throw hands. "Like Chrisean?" Gates asked her.

Though she seemed hesitant to speak on the 23-year-old reality star, she acknowledged that there are some similarities between the way she acted on the show and the way Chrisean acts now. "I mean I was around Chrisean's age when I went on there, yeah," she admitted. "Early 20s." Gates then took the opportunity to weigh in on the mother of Blueface's third child, making it known that he "[f*cks] with her." Tiara agreed, sharing that she too is a fan. "I like Chrisean," she said.

Kevin Gates Claims That He's "Just Like" Chrisean Rock

"She remind me of me," Gates explained. "She's so loyal that she's stupid," he continued, "just like me." Chrisean has become known for her antics surrounding Blueface, many of which are showcased on their own reality series Cr*zy In Love. She's gotten into physical altercations over the rapper, taken lie detector tests to prove her devotion, and more. Famously, she even rocked a tooth implant boasting an image of his face. "I did it for you Daddy blueee," she told Instagram followers at the time.

The duo first met when Chrisean was featured on Blue Girls Club, and have come quite a ways since then. They welcomed their first child together, Chrisean Jr., last month. During an interview with Kickin It with Kari in August, the rapper revealed what it was that attracted him to Chrisean in the first place. According to him, her loyalty played a major role in them getting together. "To me, it started being like, super appreciative. You're willing to make a fool of yourself to show how much you appreciate me," he explained. What do you think of Kevin Gates' comments on Chrisean Rock? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

