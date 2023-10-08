Kevin Gates Spits In Fan’s Mouth During Concert

Kevin Gates is back with more of his wild antics. During a recent concert, Gates invited a female fan on stage before proceeding to have her tip her head back while sitting down so he could spit in her mouth. The reaction from the crowd was an interesting one, largely a mixture of shock and disgust. However, the fan in question appeared to be into it. Gates recently began a new tour in the United States and this happened on opening night.

Of course, this is far from the first time that Gates has done something like this. Aside from the literal sex tape he has released in the past, he also paused a September 2022 concert to detail his cunnilingus approach to his audience. Following that, Gates put his hand down his pants and mimed pulling out his penis while singing about he how he was going to stretch that "itty-bitty pussy".

Kevin Gates Childbirth Video

However, it's fair to say that spitting in a fan's mouth is fairly tame compared to some of the things Gates has done this year. Back in May, Gates shocked the world by posting an incredibly graphic live childbirth video to his Instagram story. The video featured his partner Dreka Haynes in the midst of childbirth and to be it bluntly, nothing is left to the imagination.

Safe to say, people weren't jazzed about the video. "DO NOT LOOK AT KEVIN GATES INSTAGRAM STORY. TRUST ME." writes one user. A number of users posting gifs and videos implying they were going to kill themselves so they could forget having seen the video. We're all for the miracle of childbirth but damn, maybe not your Instagram Story? What makes it even worse is that it's on his story. There's no way to know what he posted until you click on it and have witnessed it for yourself. So in hindsight, maybe him spitting in a fan's mouth isn't so bad.

