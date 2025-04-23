Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner: A Look At How It All Began

It takes a certain kind of pairing to stop the internet mid-scroll, and Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner have always known how to do exactly that. Long before they were spotted together, both built reputations for speaking their minds, no matter how their words landed. They command attention, live loudly, and let the world watch every step. Now, they’ve teamed up in a way few saw coming.

In January 2025, Renner revealed she converted to Islam back in August 2024. The announcement caught many by surprise, especially given her past openness about her sexual exploits, often involving high-profile men. On Instagram, Renner explained her decision with the same candor that made her a cultural lightning rod. “First of all, Allahu Akbar. When I originally joined Instagram July of 2012, I joined for two reasons—validation and male attention,” she said in a post. “Now that I no longer need either of those things, I am developing a new relationship with just social media itself, so my posting has been a bit inconsistent.”

Her revelation sparked speculation. Fans questioned what, or who, influenced this new chapter in her life. By March, Renner made a surprise appearance on DDG’s livestream, seated alongside Kevin Gates. The moment was brief, but it didn’t take long for rumors to erupt across social media. Many assumed Gates, a practicing Muslim along with his wife Dreka Gates, had something to do with Renner’s spiritual journey.

The Gateses married in 2015 after over a decade together, but the marriage has been under public scrutiny in recent years. Fuel was added to the fire when a video surfaced of Gates and Renner at dinner, with Gates casually referring to Renner as his "wife." Between viral clips, soft-launch selfies, and fans eager to connect the dots, their relationship has become one of this year's most unexpected storylines. However, before the social media speculation and spiritual revelations, their story began quietly backstage at a music festival during an interview that hinted at the chemistry now playing out in real time.

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner: Their First Encounter

It wasn’t love at first sight, but there was definitely a moment. In 2022, backstage at Rolling Loud Miami, Kevin Gates caught up with Brittany Renner for what could have been just another festival interview. From the onset, after a lingering embrace, it was clear Renner was captivated. Viewers were quick to point out how flustered she seemed, how her eyes stayed locked on Gates throughout their exchange. Early in the conversation, she admitted that when she attended Rolling Loud back in 2019, Gates was one of the main artists she came to see.

"Did you like what you saw?" Gates asked, the flirt in his voice impossible to miss. Renner smiled. "I actually loved it, I actually love what I'm seeing now," she responded, leaning into the moment. The energy between them was undeniable, with just enough undercurrent to spark curiosity.

They talked music—specifically his Khaza album—but fans picked up on everything else. Renner matched Gates’ cadence, laughing at the right moments, asking questions that stretched longer than they needed to. The clip lived quietly online for a while, but once their relationship surfaced in 2025, fans circled back, dissecting every glance and pause, convinced the spark they see now started right there, in that interview.

Brittany Renner Stars In Kevin Gates' Music Video

After their flirtatious Rolling Loud encounter, Gates and Renner made their connection a professional one. In September 2022, the rapper released the music video for his single "Bad For Me," and lo and behold, there was an appearance from Brittany Renner. She starred as his leading lady in the sensual visual and their on-screen chemistry was palpable.

At the time, the video felt like just another rapper-model collaboration. Gates had a history of pushing boundaries in his visuals, and Renner was no stranger to the spotlight. However, watching it now, with the context of their current relationship, the dynamic feels layered. The way they interacted on screen hints at a connection that extended beyond just professional alignment. This wasn't the first time Gates had mixed artistry with intimacy, but Renner’s role in "Bad For Me" adds another breadcrumb to a timeline that fans are now piecing together. While no one paid it much attention then, the video serves as an early marker of a relationship that would later captivate attention long before social media started keeping score.

This wouldn’t be the last public interaction between the two in 2022. On social media, Renner posted, "I want to be held and penetrated passionately." The explicit message didn’t go unnoticed by Gates, who replied, "When?" What followed was a brief but telling back-and-forth. Gates closed the exchange with, "Yes ma’am, right away ma’am," adding the signature, "#D*ckAllInYoStomach."

It was a bold exchange, one that feels worlds away from the spiritual tone of their current dynamic. Yet, even then, it was a clear marker, another moment that, in hindsight, adds to the timeline of a relationship that has since evolved into something much more complex.

Rekindling The Connection, But Not Everyone's Impressed

Most of what the public knows about Gates and Renner has developed over the past month. After they turned heads on DDG’s livestream, the pair have been slowly revealing more about the closeness of their romance. Gates posted a video on Instagram of himself and Renner holding hands, singing along to Soul for Real’s "Candy Rain." They’ve posed for dinner photos, Gates has clapped back in comment sections at critics condemning their relationship, and Renner has made it clear she’s standing by her man, proudly “minding my business.”

Yet, not everyone has stayed silent. A woman named Persia, who claimed to be Gates’ girlfriend, stepped forward with scathing accusations about the rapper’s relationship with Renner.

“It’s honestly just sick how I was just laid up with him, and you seen it, and you decided to hit him up to meet up. Just disgusting,” Persia said of Renner. She also claimed that Gates and his wife Dreka were separated. “He called you washed several times and that you lost your glow. That just goes to show you how this man just uses women when it’s beneficial to him. Just manipulative and narcissistic as f*ck.”

Persia wasn’t done. She went further, accusing Renner of converting to Islam “because it’s a trend” and calling her a “mockery to the religion.” She added, “Brittany, you preached that you don’t want to deal with a man who deals with multiple women, yet you’re dealing with one … You literally turned to Islam because you’re on your last leg.”

It’s a criticism Renner has faced repeatedly since revealing her transformation, though she hasn’t shied away from addressing the naysayers.

Brittany Renner’s Conversion To Islam

In August 2024, Brittany Renner publicly embraced Islam, marking a shift in her journey. She began sharing her experiences on social media, discussing her newfound faith and the changes it brought to her life. Renner spoke about her commitment to sobriety and abstinence, emphasizing a desire to align her lifestyle with her spiritual beliefs.

Addressing questions about her decision, Renner stated, “I haven't had a drink in six months, haven't had sex in eight months, and I changed my number four months ago. So, if you went green, now you know why. This has been a really beautiful purification process for me of the mind, heart, body and soul and an opportunity for me to meet myself deeper.” She continued, "This has been a really beautiful purification process for me of the mind, heart, body, and soul and an opportunity to meet myself deeper. What I have discovered is how deserving I have always been and am. Even with wearing the hijab, trusting so much so, that who is meant to see me will see me."

Read More: Kevin Gates Fiercely Defends Brittany Renner Relationship Amid Criticism

Further, Renner took aim at doubters who questioned why she "chose" Islam. "I didn't. I am a human with very little power and awareness but I have learned that God selects who he wills for his mercy," the reality star stated. "So, let's start there for those of you who don't think I'm qualifying. A lot of you claim to know my life story, why I do what I do. Well, then you would know that for quite a while I've been suffering. When did you notice that my smile began to look like a strain? And when you noticed, did you reach out?" Renner added, I have been in search of the truth my whole life, looking for some sort of guidance, in the stars, astrology, numerology, but the truth is, the only guidance is God's guidance."

Kevin Gates’ Marital Status

Kevin Gates' relationship with Dreka Gates has long been part of his public narrative. They married in 2015 after more than a decade together, with Dreka playing a key role in managing his career and personal brand. Their bond was often held up as a model of spiritual partnership, with Gates crediting Dreka for helping guide his growth both musically and personally. Yet, in recent years, cracks in that image have surfaced.

By 2022, rumors of separation began swirling. Gates released “Super General,” a freestyle that doubled as a confessional, where he alluded to infidelities and emotional distance in their marriage. Though neither Kevin nor Dreka officially confirmed a split, his lyrics, and her relative silence, spoke volumes. Public appearances together became rare, and speculation filled the gaps.

Now, as Gates steps into the spotlight with Brittany Renner, the conversation around his marriage is louder than ever. Legally, he remains married to Dreka, but emotionally and publicly, it looks as if he's moved in a different direction. The situation has only added layers of intrigue to his current relationship, leaving fans questioning whether this is a love triangle or simply two people evolving out loud.

Public & Media Reaction

As soon as Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner made their connection public, social media did what social media does—split straight down the middle. Some fans cheered for the unexpected pairing, calling it chaotic but fitting, given both have built careers on living unapologetically. Others weren’t as kind. Criticism poured in, especially with Gates’ marital status still unresolved in the public eye and Renner’s dating history often used against her as ammunition.

Gates referring to Renner as his “wife” only poured gas on the fire. Comment sections lit up, timelines filled with memes, hot takes, and think pieces dissecting whether the two were serious or simply feeding the culture machine. Renner’s conversion to Islam added another layer, with some questioning the sincerity of it all, while others defended her spiritual journey as valid regardless of the relationship. Take a look at just some of the polarizing reactions to Gates and Renner below.