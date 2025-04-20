Kevin Gates Fiercely Defends Brittany Renner Relationship Amid Criticism

Last month, Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner got fans talking after appearing on DDG's stream together. Immediately, rumors that the two of them were an item began to run rampant, which they appear to have confirmed since.

Recently, for example, they decided to show off their relationship on social media once again. Renner posted a series of romantic black and white photos of the two of them yesterday alongside a heartfelt caption. "When Allah places something in your heart, nothing can stand in its way 🦅♥️🤲," she wrote.

As expected, the post has earned mixed reactions from her followers. While some are in full support of her latest love interest, others can't help but think she's better off without him. Amid the debate, Gates decided to hop in the comments section himself, making it clear that he has absolutely zero regrets about their journey.

"I wanted to believe she actually was on a journey of her own. Seems like everything has a motive with her," one skeptical Instagram user wrote. "Motive accomplished [laughing emojis]," Gates replied, as captured by The Shade Room. "The wife must get a gazillian dollars from him," someone else speculated. "All I have is the little that God bless me with," the rapper quipped back.

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

Gates' remarks come just a few weeks after a woman named Persia came forward claiming to have been in a relationship with him when he first popped out with Renner in March.

Persia shared a recording of herself confronting him over the phone about his new relationship, and later accused Gates' team of sending her threats in response. He's yet to publicly address the ordeal.