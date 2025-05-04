Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Seemingly Confirm Engagement

In March of this year, Kevin Gates linked up with DDG for a stream, but he didn't arrive alone. Joining him was none other than Brittany Renner, sparking rumors that the two of them were an item.

It wasn't long before the pair started showing each other off on social media, and now, it looks like they might have taken their relationship to the next level. Yesterday (May 3), Renner took to Instagram to share a series of photos with Gates, seemingly confirming that she is engaged.

“‘You don’t fit on this show and that’s why you’re a fit for this show.’ Last night at the #BasketballWives Season 12 premiere party with my huzband,” Renner captioned the photo. “Tune in with your pen, pad, and think pieces ready Monday May 5th at 8/7c on @VH1.” She was wearing a large diamond ring.

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

For now, fans don't know for sure whether or not Gates actually popped the big question. They do know, however, that he's been hard at work fending off haters since he and Renner made it official.

Last month, she shared another carousel of romantic photos featuring the rapper. "When Allah places something in your heart, nothing can stand in its way 🦅♥️🤲," she wrote at the time.

Trolls in her comments section immediately began ripping the couple to shreds, prompting Gates to fire back. He laughed off the suggestion that Renner has ulterior motives, shut down claims that his seemingly estranged wife Dreka Haynes is making big money off of him.