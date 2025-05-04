Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Seemingly Confirm Engagement

BY Caroline Fisher
Kevin Gates Brittany Renner Rumored Engagement Relationship News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner continue to flaunt their romance online, despite whatever haters have to say about it.

In March of this year, Kevin Gates linked up with DDG for a stream, but he didn't arrive alone. Joining him was none other than Brittany Renner, sparking rumors that the two of them were an item.

It wasn't long before the pair started showing each other off on social media, and now, it looks like they might have taken their relationship to the next level. Yesterday (May 3), Renner took to Instagram to share a series of photos with Gates, seemingly confirming that she is engaged.

“‘You don’t fit on this show and that’s why you’re a fit for this show.’ Last night at the #BasketballWives Season 12 premiere party with my huzband,” Renner captioned the photo. “Tune in with your pen, pad, and think pieces ready Monday May 5th at 8/7c on @VH1.” She was wearing a large diamond ring.

Read More: Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Dress To Impress At "Basketball Wives: LA" Premiere

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

For now, fans don't know for sure whether or not Gates actually popped the big question. They do know, however, that he's been hard at work fending off haters since he and Renner made it official.

Last month, she shared another carousel of romantic photos featuring the rapper. "When Allah places something in your heart, nothing can stand in its way 🦅♥️🤲," she wrote at the time.

Trolls in her comments section immediately began ripping the couple to shreds, prompting Gates to fire back. He laughed off the suggestion that Renner has ulterior motives, shut down claims that his seemingly estranged wife Dreka Haynes is making big money off of him.

"All I have is the little that God bless me with," he declared at the time. Shortly before that, he was called out by a woman claiming to have been in a relationship with him when he first popped out with Renner. The woman put both of them on blast, even accusing Gates' team of threatening her for exposing him.

Read More: Brittany Renner's Old Comments About Muslim Men Come Back To Bite Her Amid Kevin Gates Relationship

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
