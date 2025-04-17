Brittany Renner Reveals Why She Never Looks At Kevin Gates’ Phone

BY Caroline Fisher 1227 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Brittany Renner Kevin Gates Phone Relationship News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Kevin Gates attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Brittany Renner's latest revelation comes just weeks after Kevin Gates' ex, Persia, exposed him for allegedly cheating on her.

At the end of last month, Kevin Gates joined DDG for a stream, and arrived alongside none other than Brittany Renner. Immediately, fans began to speculate that the two of them were an item, which appears to be the case.

The relationship seems to be going well too, with Gates hopping online this week to share a clip of the two of them spending some quality time together. In the clip, obtained by The Shade Room, the rapper also revealed that Renner makes a point to avoid looking at his phone when they're together. When asked why she does this, she said “I’m just minding my business.”

“When you go looking for trouble, you’ll find it,” she also added. Gates and Renner's latest revelation comes just a couple of weeks after a woman named Persia came forward to put them both on blast. According to her, she was in a relationship with the "Lil Yea" performer when he popped out with his current boo last month.

Read More: Kevin Gates’ Ex-Girlfriend Accuses His Team Of Threatening Her Amid Brittany Renner Drama

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

"It’s honestly just sick how I was just laid up with him, and you seen it, and you decided to hit him up to meet up. Just disgusting," Persia said of Renner. "He called you washed several times and that you lost your glow. That just goes to show you how this man just uses women when it’s beneficial to him. Just manipulative and narcissistic as f*ck."

She even posted a recording of her confronting Gates about his relationship with Renner. When she asked him to clarify whether or not they were together, he didn't give her a straight answer. He did, however, say they can't have sex until marriage.

Persia later clarified that she was told he and Dreka Haynes were legally separated. "I would never f*ck with a married man," she insisted. She also alleged that she received threats from Gates' team after exposing him.

Read More: Kevin Gates’ Girlfriend Confronts Him About Brittany Renner Dating Rumors In Leaked Phone Call

