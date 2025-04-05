Kevin Gates’ Ex-Girlfriend Accuses His Team Of Threatening Her Amid Brittany Renner Drama

Kevin Gates brought along Brittany Renner when he joined DDG's livestream last week, sparking rumors that they could be together. While this is still unconfirmed, the duo doesn't appear to be in any rush to shut the rumors down. In fact, they appear to be leaning into them, posting about each other on social media and further fueling the narrative that they're an item.

Unfortunately, however, it looks like Gates could have been in a relationship with someone else when all of this began. Earlier this week, a woman named Persia hopped online to put the rapper on blast, claiming to be his girlfriend. She even shared a recording of her confronting him about his apparent fling with Renner over the phone. In it, she repeatedly asked him whether or not he and the personality were back together. He didn't confirm or deny this, but he did say that they can't have sex before marriage.

Are Kevin Gates And Dreka Still Together?

Persia went on to address Renner, slamming her for allegedly getting with a taken man and accusing her of contradicting herself. "It’s honestly just sick how I was just laid up with him, and you seen it, and you decided to hit him up to meet up. Just disgusting," she said. "He called you washed several times and that you lost your glow. That just goes to show you how this man just uses women when it’s beneficial to him. Just manipulative and narcissistic as f*ck."