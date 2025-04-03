Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Continue To Ramp Up Dating Rumors Among Bewildered Fans

A lot of people may not know about the history between former social media vixen Brittany Renner and frequently viral rapper Kevin Gates, which is why their link-ups as of late caused so much surprise. They continue to spend a lot of time together on social media, posting about their goings-on and seemingly having a great time while doing so. Most recently, Gates posted a video of them vibing out in the car and having a laugh, and the way they held hands led many fans to spark dating rumors. We have no idea how much of this is for clout and how much is legit, but who are we to express such skepticism so early on?

For those unaware, Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner popped back out for a livestream with DDG recently, which drew a lot of attention from fans. The latter previously spoke positively on her conversion to Islam, disavowing alcohol and sexual activity for various months. The Baton Rouge MC, on the other hand, also speaks in unfiltered ways about his sexuality and lifestyle changes, which is probably what led both reformed provocateurs to reconnect in the first place.

Brittany Renner Beef

Still, they have to deal with a lot of fire and dismissal from the Internet, especially Renner's individual spats with the likes of Alexis Skyy, Brooke Bailey, and more for her perceived promiscuity. Of course, some fans didn't forget about Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner's previous freaky conversations on social media, which also fueled some of this skepticism. Either way, this is making too much sense for some fans out there who think they are canceling out each other's previously salacious or lewd tendencies.

In the meantime, Kevin Gates is still busting guts thanks to his hilarious social media interviews and occasional antics. Whether it's a wild statement or some unexpected link-up, he has beloved content for weeks. We haven't heard much from either Gates or Brittany Renner directly when it comes to their time together, but perhaps the near future will hold some form of explanation or label. In any case, this was not in many people's 2025 predictions...