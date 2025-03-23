Kevin Gates Goes Viral For His Hilarious Change Of Demeanor In Bobbi Althoff Interview

July 20, 2016; West Palm, FL, USA; Recording artist of Kevin Gates performs at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre.
Kevin Gates has some truly wild interview moments, such as a recent conversation with PlaqueBoyMax about... Let's just call it self-love.

Bobbi Althoff has been in her fair share of viral interview moments with many rappers, but rarely do they break character quite like Kevin Gates did during their recent sit-down. During their conversation, he referred to "slanging that b***h" at one point, which left Althoff confused. Then, the Baton Rouge rapper lost his Southern drawl and hilariously explained that he's "colloquially speaking" about getting intimate with a woman in a different "vernacular." It's kind of reminiscent of that gut-busting white person impersonation that Snoop Dogg put on for The Breakfast Club years ago, and Gates joked about being a pretty good translator.

"That's what I'm here for," the I'm Him 2 artist told Bobbi Althoff after she thanked him for the explanation. "Hey, whenever you need insights, I got you. I told y'all I'm 'boujetto.' I'm a ghetto philosopher," he joked as he could no longer contain his laughter." Of course, this should come as no surprise to fans of Kevin Gates and his wild interview moments. He recently doubled down on his... Let's just call it self-love theory during a stream with PlaqueBoyMax.

Kevin Gates Prank

A lot of these viral antics, statements, and posts are often quite funny, and they have contributed to the 39-year-old's continued beloved spot in contemporary rap culture, whether you like it or not. However, don't get it twisted. Much of this came about on his terms, and you may find it difficult to get him onboard with whatever antic you have planned for yourself. Kevin Gates once smacked a prankster for trying to goad him into a comical moment, so if you're a fan out there, proceed with caution if you see one of your favorites out in public.

As for Bobbi Althoff's other hip-hop crossovers, she apparently pulled up to Compton around the time of the Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" music video shoot, although it doesn't seem like she appeared. Other than than, moments like this Kevin Gates explanation will probably emerge in whatever her next interview is. Never assume that he is not self-aware or talented, as he cracks himself up as much as he makes audiences laugh on occasion.

