Kevin Gates Captivates Plaqueboymax With Elaborate Masturbation Theory

BY Elias Andrews 627 Views
Kevin Gates Only The Generals Tour - New Orleans, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Kevin Gates performs during his Only The Generals Tour at UNO Lakefront Arena on November 04, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Kevin Gates has been been spreading his gospel since 2021, but he went more in depth than ever during a recent stream.

Kevin Gates is a singular hip hop presence. He has legitimate radio hits and a gritty musical persona. He also has interviews and soundbites that would make NLE Choppa look chaste by comparison. Gates is an eccentric in the best sense, in that he always provides reasoning behind his thought process. And there's no better example of Kevin Gates' eccentricity than his recent live stream with Plaqueboymax. He shared his stance on masturbation, and why people would be wise to avoid it on a regular basis.

Kevin Gates told Plaqueboymax that frequent masturbation was actually detrimental to one's health and success. He advised to streamer to go the way of "semen retention," which is something he claims he's practiced for the last five years. Like we said, an album rollout unlike any other. Yes, technically Gates got on stream to promote his upcoming release, I'm Him 2. Max was predictably thrown by the rapper's take, but he got a lot more in terms of an explanation. "I look at these dudes, the losing they hair," Gates said. "They skin look grey because they releasing that precious life force just masturbating... You beating your d*ck to another man's success."

Kevin Gates Sexuality

Kevin Gates claimed guilt and shame are also negative side effects of self pleasure. He described it as a limiting practice, and one that deters people from going out and achieving their goals. "[Not] engaging with the world and meeting sh*t and going through what it take," he lamented. "You not doing that. You not working on yourself. You're cheating. And then, guess what? After you do it, you feel bad." Most fans could easily call out a rapper for making such a bold claim, but Kevin Gates story seems to check out. He talked about the same exact topic during a 2021 appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

It was during this interview Kevin Gates clarified that he still has sex. He simply resigns from orgasming. Let's let him explain. "Another thing I was telling you that's really healing to your body and it’s going to sound crazy but it's semen retention, not releasing no semen," he claimed. "Your intention should be to please your partner. And don’t release no semen."

