Kevin Gates Isn't Holding Back On "Big Bruddah (Don't Be Mad)"

Kevin Gates is back in that mode again on his newest single, "Big Bruddah (Don't Be Mad)." The reason we say that is because the steady Louisiana figure is dropping another album very soon. He's going to come through with a sequel to his 2019 effort I'm Him, I'm Him 2. On that body of work, Luca Brasi was presenting a good number of introspective tracks like "Walls Talking," for example. He's got a reputation of dropping Southern hip-hop party bangers historically. However, that project showed he can tap into a storytelling/anecdotal lane without much of an issue. The singles leading up to part two, "Block Away," "Be Somebody," and "Kiss The Ring," touch on relationships, self-worth, and confidence.
"Big Bruddah (Don't Be Mad)" keeps that more serious tone. However, it feels a tad more personal as he seems to be recalling his past selling drugs. He talks about the obstacles he faced such as buyers and/or suppliers being difficult to deal with. The thoughts weighed heavy on his mind that when he came home, all Kevin wanted was to have intimate moments with his partner. You can hear the anger in his voice as he details it all. It's not the catchiest track (outside of the chorus), but it does shine in the lyrical department. Overall, this sounds like it should be a solid project when it arrives. Speaking of which, Kevin Gates has March 19 circled on his calendar. There will be just 11 songs, so he's leaving himself no room for error, which is also refreshing in this streaming era.