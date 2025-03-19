Kevin Gates Gives It His All On Concise Album "I'm Him 2"

Kevin Gates has always stayed true to himself. Sometimes, it rubs people the wrong way. But when you are authentic and don't play around, that's going to happen. He obviously knows that, and it's helped him remain a steady and respected figure in hip hop for the last decade and a half. On his latest album, I'm Him 2, Gates is an open book. It allows him to touch on a bevy topics and aspects of his life that would otherwise be avoided by a more private MC. On the trim 11-song set, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper divulges on the wins and painful losses in his career. He also gets vulnerable on the opener, "Therapy Sessions." Here, he expresses that sometimes it's hard for him to share what's troubling him.
It may be our favorite moment on the record. His passionate flow and vivid lyricism over the minimal beat give it a personal feeling that's hard to replicate. But he manages to on songs like "Be Somebody," one of the lead singles to I'm Him 2. Kevin Gates encourages everyone listening to stay on the track towards becoming someone special in life. "Better know I spread my wings, you surrounded by them steppas
You better know I'm a big eagle if you're listenin' to this message / Don't you ever let nobody tell you ain't no blessing / Don't you ever let nobody tell you you ain't special." Not only is Gates reaffirming that he is that guy, but he's also giving the listener confidence to see that in themselves across this tape.
Kevin Gates I'm Him 2
I'm Him 2 Tracklist:
- Therapy Sessions ft. Lingo
- Big Bruddah (Don't Be Mad)
- Manifest
- Right Where I'm Supposed To Be
- No Pressure
- Same Way
- Brasi The Eagle
- See Me
- Block Away
- Be Somebody
- Kiss The Ring
