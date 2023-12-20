Scar Lip Reflects On An Impactful 2023, Getting Co-Signs From Cardi B, And Perfecting Her Sound

It's safe to say that Scar Lip had a big year. The Bronx raptress has had countless memorable moments that have been documented by social media throughout the year. Recently for example, she had a chance to perform at Sexyy Red's show and the crowd went crazy. Her viral track "This Is New York" helped catapult her into the limelight, receiving national attention from some of her idols. She's gotten love from multiple prominent figures in entertainment, including some of her role models. Everyone from Cardi B, Boosie Badazz, and Shaquille O'Neal have acknowledged Scar Lip's hard-hitting flow. Moreover, diving deep into Scar Lip's journey throughout 2023, it's been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Scar Lip, the rising star in the rap game, gave HNHH an exclusive peek into a chapter defined by highs, lows, and some real talk.

Moreover, this isn't just a tale of wins. However, it's a testament to Scar Lip's hustle, growth, and the wild ride that's been taking place over the last year. The spotlight's blazing on Scar Lip, leaving an undeniable mark on the game. 2023 has become her breakout moment, a year where accolades, industry love, and banging collabs have propelled her to new heights.

Scar Lip Is Not Letting Up

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Scar Lip attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

However, she doesn't look like what she's been through. The distressing incidents from the rapper's early years profoundly influenced her present identity. At the age of 12, she experienced the loss of her mother in a hit-and-run car accident. Additionally, her brother inflicted a traumatic injury during her childhood, leading to the distinctive scar on her lip that she carries to this day.

As we chop it up in this Q&A, Scar Lip details what an incredible year it's been for her. From kickin' it with legends like Busta Rhymes to making moves on socials, Scar Lip gives us a backstage pass to her world. A world where grit meets talent, and where doing things differently is the name of the game. Keep reading to learn more about Scar Lip's journey and what she's looking forward to most in 2023.

HotNewHipHop: How do you feel about 2023, a year of abundance, lessons, and valuable experiences?



Scar Lip: This year has been a mix of highs and lows, but it brought tremendous growth and invaluable life lessons. I've learned so much about myself and the industry.

What were some of the most memorable moments for you in 2023?



Meeting Busta Rhymes and receiving a diamond chain from him was unforgettable. Also, being in the studio with legends like Cardi B and Mary J Blige, and having Cardi B bring me out on stage in Dubai, were surreal experiences.

How did you establish connections with industry legends like Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, and Mary J Blige? Was it all organic?



Social media played a significant role, but I was also proactive. I reached out through DMs, Instagram Live, and even approached Snoop Dogg. Being a fan of Cardi B, I took the initiative to connect.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Scar Lip attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/FilmMagic)

Why do you think it's important to be public about your journey and story?



I want people to know that no matter where you come from or what you've been through, you can make it. Sharing my story is a way to inspire others and show them that overcoming challenges is possible.

How do you handle the overwhelming support and love you've received?



I'm incredibly grateful and cheerful about the support. Sometimes, I can't believe how far I've come.

Any surprising moments where someone unexpected showed support?

Definitely, Cardi B and Shaq reaching out were unexpected but amazing moments.

What can we expect from Scar Lip in 2024?



Look forward to new music, new opportunities, and more of me being myself and striving for greatness.

Do you have a favorite performance from this year?



The Vevo performance for "Artists to Watch" was special because it was my first live performance like that.

Was there a turning point or a super viral moment that caught you by surprise?



"This is New York" unexpectedly blew up after DJs started reposting it, turning it into memes.

How would you describe your sound, and who is your target audience?



My sound is aggressive and high energy. I believe my audience includes both the youth and the older generation, especially those who relate to my background.

How do you connect with your fans, and why is that important to you?



Connecting with fans through live sessions keeps them engaged and builds a sense of connection. It's crucial to maintain that relationship.

Any collaborations in the works for 2024?



Absolutely, collaborations are on the horizon. Get ready for some exciting projects.

Any final thoughts or announcements you'd like to share?



My new music, "Blick," is out now. Also, keep an eye out for upcoming collaborations, including one with a favorite rapper (winks).

