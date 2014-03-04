Busta Rhymes is a legend in the game, plain and simple. Active since 1989, the veteran emcee/producer and former Leader Of The New School is arguably one of the greatest lyricists of all time, having been praised for his visual efforts as well.

Throughout the 11-time GRAMMY nomiee's prolific 25-year career, he’s collaborated with the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Chris Brown, J Dilla, DMX, Dr. Dre, Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Eminem, M.O.P., Mystikal, Noreaga, Swizz Beatz, Roc Marciano, Rick Ross, French Montana, Talib Kweli, Snoop Dogg, Future, Trey Songz, Raekwon, T-Pain, Gunplay, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, KMD, Brand Nubian, Big Daddy Kane, The Notorious B.I.G., TLC, KRS-One, Missy Elliot, LL Cool J, Big Pun, Redman, E-40, Mos Def, Pharaohe Monch, De La Soul, Slum Village, the Wu-Tang Clan and countless others (to date, he has nine studio albums, four compilations and 25 mixtapes under his belt).

Most recently, he released a collaborative compilation mixtape with Q-Tip (The Abstract And The Dragon) and has been preparing to release the sequel to his classic 1998 album Extinction Level Event, which will also be his official Cash Money Records debut. Stay tuned.