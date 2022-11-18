Funk Flex has been pushing artists, both up-and-comers and legacy acts, to release new music. In fact, Flex’s pressure led Busta Rhymes to slide through with new heat. The East Coast staple teamed up with his OG, Big Daddy Kane, and Griselda’s Conway The Machine for “Slap,” the lead single off of his latest project, The Fuse Is Lit.

This morning, Busta shared the new EP in its entirety and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. Busta’s still rhyming at a high-caliber over the five-song project, which speaks volumes of his roots. Aside from Kane, appearances from Swizz Beatz, and budding star Capella Grey, reflect Busta’s roots in NYC. However, the addition of Skillibeng on “Bulletproof Skin” showcases Busta’s affinity for dancehall and his Jamaican heritage.

With the release of Busta Rhymes’ latest project, hopefully, we’ll be hearing more from him in the future. In 2020, he released Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God. The 22-song tracklist showcased exactly why Busta is a legend in the game, from the appearances of Rakim and Chris Rock to features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar (his only guest appearance of the year) and the still-incarcerated Vybz Kartel.

Will Busta drop an actual album in 2023? There’s no clear indication. However, The Fuse Is Lit is a firm reminder that he remains a titan in hip-hop with an uncompromising skillset, no matter who he’s working with.

Press play on The Fuse Is Lit below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.