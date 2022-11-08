Trevor “Busta Rhymes” Smith is back and ready to prove that he’s better than ever with his new EP, The Fuse Is Lit. The New York rapper’s new arrival marks his first project in almost two years and is just days away from its scheduled release date of November 11th.

Busta released the single “Slap” last month, which first clued fans in that something big was on the way. The track features rap legends Conway The Machine and Big Daddy Kane, who also starred in the accompanying music video.

The “Break Ya Neck” hitmaker posted the project’s cover art, along with the tracklist to his Instagram on Monday with the caption, “F*ck it I couldn’t wait!!! BRAND NEW @bustarhymes ‘THE FUSE IS LIT’ EP DROPPIN’ 11.11.22 THE [dragon] RETURNS #THEFUSEISLIT.”

The tracklist features five songs with the previously mentioned rappers along with appearances from Capella Grey and Jamaican Afrobeat artist Skillibeng. The production side of the record looks just as stacked, with Swizz Beatz, Marley Marl, Focus, and more.

The Fuse Is Lit will follow Smith’s 10th studio album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, which he released back in October 2020. The record was a huge success, debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

The album, being the rapper’s first in almost eight years, was given everything it needed to succeed. Between its A-list production and the star-studded lineup of features – consisting of Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and plenty more – the record was just what fans had been waiting for.

Busta Rhymes’ fans aren’t the only ones looking forward to November 11. Come Friday, Nas and Hit-Boy will be dropping their latest joint project, King’s Disease III. The legendary duo posted the cover art to their Instagram accounts just a few weeks ago, along with the release date.

Will you be tuning in to these renowned artists' new records?

